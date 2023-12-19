ECHL Transactions - December 19
December 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 19, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Florida:
Jake Bricknell, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Ryan Gagnon, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Stanislav Demin, D traded to Florida
Atlanta:
Add Mitch Walinski, F activated from reserve
Delete Dylan Vander Esch, F placed on reserve
Delete Alex Whelan, D loaned to Cleveland
Idaho:
Add Marco Costantini, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Romain Rodzinski, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Doug Melvin, G added as EBUG
Delete Cooper Jones, D placed on reserve
Delete Janis Svanenbergs, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Norfolk:
Add Jimmy Poreda, G signed contract, added to active roster
Orlando:
Add Carson MacKinnon, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Zachary Massicotte, D assigned by Syracuse
Delete Luke Boka, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/17)
Delete Patrick Newell, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Reading:
Delete Parker Gahagen, G recalled by Lehigh Valley
Savannah:
Add Jordan Papirny, G assigned by Henderson
Delete Michael Bullion, G loaned to Henderson
Toledo:
Delete John Lethemon, G recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit
Tulsa:
Add Yaroslav Yevdokimov, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Kristian Stead, G placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add John Muse, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Tristan Lennox, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/16)
Delete Joe Spagnoli, G released as EBUG
