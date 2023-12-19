ECHL Transactions - December 19

December 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 19, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Florida:

Jake Bricknell, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Ryan Gagnon, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Stanislav Demin, D traded to Florida

Atlanta:

Add Mitch Walinski, F activated from reserve

Delete Dylan Vander Esch, F placed on reserve

Delete Alex Whelan, D loaned to Cleveland

Idaho:

Add Marco Costantini, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Romain Rodzinski, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Doug Melvin, G added as EBUG

Delete Cooper Jones, D placed on reserve

Delete Janis Svanenbergs, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Norfolk:

Add Jimmy Poreda, G signed contract, added to active roster

Orlando:

Add Carson MacKinnon, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Zachary Massicotte, D assigned by Syracuse

Delete Luke Boka, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/17)

Delete Patrick Newell, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Reading:

Delete Parker Gahagen, G recalled by Lehigh Valley

Savannah:

Add Jordan Papirny, G assigned by Henderson

Delete Michael Bullion, G loaned to Henderson

Toledo:

Delete John Lethemon, G recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit

Tulsa:

Add Yaroslav Yevdokimov, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Kristian Stead, G placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add John Muse, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Tristan Lennox, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/16)

Delete Joe Spagnoli, G released as EBUG

ECHL Stories from December 19, 2023

