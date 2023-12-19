Idaho Steelheads Announce Multiple Transactions

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has signed goaltender Marco Constantini and defenseman Roman Rodzisnki to ECHL contracts. In addition, forward Sam Sternschein was claimed off waivers yesterday from the Toledo Walleye and Janis Svannebergs has been suspended by the team.

Constantini, 21, is in his first professional season and comes to Idaho from the SPHL's Knoxville Ice Bears. The 6-foot-1, 185lb netminder recorded a shutout in his pro debut on Dec. 8 making 23 saves in a 3-0 win over Macon and made 36 saves on 37 shots the following day in a 4-1 victory over Macon. A native of Hamilton, ON played three seasons in the OHL appearing in 126 games posting a 65-41-15 record with 3.18 goals against average, a .898 save percentage, and 10 shutouts. He began his career with the Hamilton Bulldogs in 2019-20 and during the 2021-22 campaign he helped the Bulldogs to an OHL Championship where he led the league in goals against average (2.32), save percentage (.917%), and shutouts (6). Last year after playing two games for Hamilton he was traded to Kitchener on Oct. 13 and played 45 games for the Rangers and nine playoff games.

Rodzinski, 21, joins the Steelheads out of Concordia University (USports) where he skated in five games this season adding four assists and 20 penalty minutes. Prior to joining Concordia, the 6-foot-1, 190lb defenseman played parts of five seasons in the QMJHL tallying 47 points (8G, 39A) in 178 career games. The Blainville, Quebec native began his QMJHL career with the Quebec Remparts in 2018-19 season and played for them the following two seasons. In 2021-22 he suited up for the Cape Breton Eagles and last year skated for the Chicoutimi Saguenéens.

Sternschein, 25, was claimed off waivers by Idaho yesterday from the Toledo. He made his season debut with the Walleye last Friday night in a 4-3 win over Iowa. The 6-foot-2, 205lb forward began last season with the Reading Royals where he played six games before being traded to Indy on Dec. 19 for future considerations then two days later he was dealt to Wichita in a trade involving multiple pieces. He played 15 games for the Thunder last year scoring two goals and adding an assist including facing the Steelheads in four games. The Syosset, NY native began his professional career in the ECHL with Jacksonville in 2022 totaling eight points (4G, 4A) in 11 games after finishing his graduate season of college hockey at Boston College. He played four seasons at Penn State prior skating in 112 games collecting 52 points (28G, 24A) where he helped lead the Nittany Lions to the Big 10 Regular Season Championship in 2019-20 tying for the team lead with 12 goals.

