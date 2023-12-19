NASCAR Cup Series Drivers Corey Lajoie and Carson Hocevar Headline NASCAR Night Lineup

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, announced today Spire Motorsports NASCAR Cup Series drivers Corey LaJoie and Carson Hocevar will headline the drivers and racing personalities in attendance at the team's NASCAR Night presented by Alloy Employer Services on January 20 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The night, which culminates in a 7 p.m meeting between the Swamp Rabbits and the Jacksonville Icemen, begins at 5 p.m with the Busch Light Pregame Party and features a public meet-and-greet with the drivers and personalities in attendance on the concourse beginning when doors open to the public at 6 p.m.

LaJoie, who has become a mainstay in the NASCAR Cup Series over the last seven seasons, returns to the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, again, after headlining last season's NASCAR Night and 2022's Racing Night lineup. Over the last seven seasons, LaJoie has recorded 235 starts in NASCAR's premiere division and posted three top-five finishes and eight top-10 finishes. During the 2023 season, LaJoie, twice, recorded a career-best fourth-place finish in the runnings of the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway and the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

A third-generation racer whose father and grandfather are members of the New England Auto Racing Hall of Fame, LaJoie won his way to the NASCAR Cup Series ranks through top developmental series like the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (six victories) and the ARCA Menards Series (three wins). The 32-year-old driver also competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (two top-10s) and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (one top-10) enroute to his full-time seat in NASCAR Cup Series.

Hocevar will make his NASCAR Night debut, having been named the full-time driver of the Spire Motorsports No. 77 on October 10. The 20-year-old made his NASCAR Cup Series debut for Spire Motorsports on June 4 at the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway and competed an additional five times for Legacy Motor Club. In addition to his NASCAR Cup Series appearances, Hocevar made four appearances for Spire Motorsports as driver of the No. 77 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and an additional showing for SS-Green Light Racing. In his starts for Spire Motorsports, Hocevar posted a pair of top-10 finishes at Darlington Raceway and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

In 2023, Hocevar competed full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for Niece Motorsports and secured four race wins and seven top-five finishes enroute to a third-place points finish.

The Swamp Rabbits additionally announced a pair of specialty ticket packages for NASCAR Night, including the VIP Meet & Greet Package and the Crew Chief Shop Talk Package.

Single game tickets for NASCAR Night presented by Alloy Employer Services can be purchased online at SwampRabbits.com or by calling (864) 674-7825.

