Romanov Returns to Barracuda

December 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder goaltender Georgi Romanov

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder goaltender Georgi Romanov(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that goaltender Georgi Romanov has been reassigned from the Thunder to the Barracuda

Romanov, 23, is 2-1-0 in a Thunder uniform with a 3.69 goals-against average and .887 save percentage. A native of Yekaterinburg, Russia, the 6-foot-5, 201-pound netminder stopped 31 shots in a 4-3 loss on Sunday against Tulsa.

In eight games for the Barracuda, Romanov is 3-2-2 with a 3.50 goals-against and a .892 save percentage.

Last season, Romanov played in 31 games last year for Gornyak-UGMK in the VHL (Vysshaya hokkeinaya liga), which is considered the second-highest level of pro hockey in Russia. He went 8-13-5 with a 2.81 goals-against average and .907 save percentage.

Wichita returns home from its four-game road trip at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, December 23 to host Tulsa.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.