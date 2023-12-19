Reign Recall Nikita Pavlychev from Greenville

December 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release









Greenville Swamp Rabbits forward Nikita Pavlychev

(Greenville Swamp Rabbits) Greenville Swamp Rabbits forward Nikita Pavlychev(Greenville Swamp Rabbits)

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, announced today the following transaction presented by Swamp Rabbit Moving:

Forward Nikita Pavlychev has been recalled from Greenville the Ontario Reign (AHL)

Pavlychev, 26, returns to the American Hockey League for the first time since being assigned to Greenville by the Reign in mid-November. In 15 games for the Swamp Rabbits this season, Pavlychev ranks second on the team in scoring with 19 points (7g, 12a) despite appearing in just 15 of the team's 25 games.

In 89 games for the the Swamp Rabbits, the Yaroslavl, Russia native has amassed 97 points (46g, 51a) over the last three season.

Pavlychev began this season with the Reign, skating in a pair of games and posting an assist. In 37 AHL games, 29 of which have been in an Ontario sweater, Pavlychev has totaled three goals and seven assists.

Swamp Rabbits Single-Game tickets, Full Season, and Half Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now at SwampRabbits.com or by calling (864) 674-7825.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.