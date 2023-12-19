Cleveland Monsters Sign Alex Whelan to PTO

DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Tuesday that forward Alex Whelan has signed a professional try-out agreement with the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League.

Whelan, 26, has been a point-per-game player with the Gladiators this season, accumulating 23 points (14G, 9A) in 23 games played. The dynamic, two-way forward appeared in 19 games as a member of the Monsters this past season, posting five points (1G, 4A).

