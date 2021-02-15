Reading Royals Announce First-Ever Virtual Pink in the Rink Game Presented by Met-Ed

Reading, PA. - Despite the Reading Royals choosing to sit-out of the 2020-2021 ECHL season, the team has made plans to support the community virtually. The Royals, proud ECHL affiliate for the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers and AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms has announced its plans for its first-ever virtual Pink in the Rink Game presented by Metropolitan Edison Company (Met-Ed) to air on Facebook Live Thursday, February 25th.

Pink in the Rink is a long-standing tradition of the Royals and the Reading community as a means to raise funds for Breast Cancer Support Services of Berks County (BCSS). Each year, on pink ice at the Santander Arena the Royals face off and raise awareness and funds for the breast cancer community. Despite the many challenges of this year, the Royals and Met-Ed have teamed up to continue that long standing tradition.

"We recognize that so many non-profits in our community have been effected by the COVID-19 Pandemic and, like many of our events, many of their fundraising events have been cancelled" stated David Farrar, General Manager for the team. "We didn't want Pink in the Rink to be one more fundraiser that BCSS had to cancel this year."

On February 25th, the Royals will air its 2020 game against the Wheeling Nailers on Facebook and add in some never-before-seen content from partners, BCSS and breast cancer survivors in the community to help raise funds for BCSS.

"As a small freestanding non-profit that raises 100% of our operating budget every year, the COVID-19 Pandemic has been devastating to our organization. A breast cancer diagnosis and treatment do not take an intermission during a pandemic, and therefore neither can we." stated Michele Reinert, Executive Director for Breast Cancer Support Services of Berks County. "Every February since 2008 we have kicked-off our annual fundraisers with the Reading Royals and Pink in the Rink. We are beyond grateful that the Royals team have found a way to continue the tradition; ensuring that we are able to raise the much-needed funds to make a difference in the lives of breast cancer survivors in Berks County."

In addition to Met-Ed's generous support, Alvernia University, Deibler Dental, Diamond Credit Union, Edge Insights, and Womelsdorf Beverage are among additional companies that have signed on to support this virtual event in raising these much-needed funds. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available.

This initiative is one of several in the partnership between the Royals and Met-Ed this year. Through November and December, the partnership has served several organizations including Veteran's Making a Difference, the Salvation Army of Reading, Miller Keystone Blood Center, and Safe Berks. Additional community outreach plans will be announced in the coming months. For more information on those initiatives and to learn more on how to participate, visit RoyalsHockey.com.

