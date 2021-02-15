ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Monday that Allen's Conner Bleackley has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #153, Allen at Kansas City, on Feb. 14.

Bleackley is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of a slashing infraction at 12:18 of the third period.

Bleackley will miss Allen's games at Kansas City today (Feb. 15) and vs. Kansas City (Feb. 19).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

