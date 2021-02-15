Two Buzzer Beater Goals Secure Mavs 4-2 Victory over Allen
February 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Allen Americans 4-2 Monday afternoon at Cable Dahmer Arena. Lane Scheidl, Boston Leier, Darik Angeli, and Brodie Reid netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Tulsa Oilers at BOK Center.
First Period
Kansas City goal: Lane Scheidl (6) at 3:47. Assisted by Giorgio Estephan and Rob Bordson.
Allen goal: Les Lancaster (6) at 17:24. Assisted by Zane Franklin and Matt Register.
Shots: KC 14, ALN 4
Second Period
Allen goal: Ben Carroll (1) at 10:47. Assisted by Kameron Kielly and Kayle Doetzel.
Shots: KC 10, ALN 6
Third Period
Kansas City goal: Boston Leier (1) at 0:20. Assisted by Corbin Baldwin and CJ Eick.
Kansas City goal: Darik Angeli (3) at 19:04. Assisted by CJ Eick and Willie Corrin.
Kansas City goal: Brodie Reid (12) at 19:27. Assisted by Lane Scheidl and Angus Redmond.
Shots: KC 7, ALN 13
Notes and Streaks
Darik Angeli, Rob Bordson, Giorgio Estephan, Boston Leier, and Lane Scheidl have points in consecutive games.
Lane Scheidl registered a multi-point game on one goal and one assist.
C.J. Eick registered a multi-point game on two assists.
The Mavericks went one-for-five on the power play and three-for-four on the penalty kill.
