Everblades Welcome McClure

February 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced today that forward Brad McClure has agreed to terms for the 2020-21 season.

McClure, 27, played the last two seasons with the American Hockey League's Texas Stars totaling 14 goals and 10 assists over 79 games.

The Stratford, Ontario native also skated with the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads during the 2018-19 campaign, where he posted 39 points (19g-20a) in 42 contests.

Prior to turning pro, McClure played four years for Minnesota State University, where he notched 91 points (45g-46a) in 159 games.

