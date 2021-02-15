Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 10

INDY FUEL WEEK 10 RESULTS: 2-0-0-0, 15-3-1-0 Overall

Wednesday, February 10 - Fuel 2 vs Wheeling 1:

In the first of two meetings between Indy and Wheeling this week, both teams would only score one goal in regulation, sending the game to a seven-minute overtime period for the fourth time this season. Scoring the game-winning goal with five minutes remaining in overtime, Antoine Waked buried a cross-ice pass from Michael McNicholas to give Indy a 2-1 win on Wednesday night.

Sunday, February 14 - Fuel 6 at Wheeling 1:

In the second of two meetings between Indy and Wheeling, the Fuel would earn three power plays to help lift them to a 6-1 victory over the Nailers in WesBanco Arena on Valentine's Day afternoon.

INDY FUEL WEEK 11 SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, February 17 - Fuel vs Fort Wayne (7:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Friday, February 19 - Fuel vs Greenville (7:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Saturday, February 20 - Fuel vs Greenville (7:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Sunday, February 21 - Fuel vs Greenville (3:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

GOALTENDING DUO

Indy has employed two of the best goaltenders in the ECHL this season. Appearing in six games for the Fuel this season, Billy Christopoulos is third in the ECHL in goals against average with 2.00. The Air Force Lieutenant has put together a .925 save percentage this season as well. Sharing the load with Christopoulos, Dan Bakala sits in first in the ECHL in wins with eight. The 33-year-old goaltender has registered a 2.47 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage through nine games this season.

ROAD WARRIORS

The Fuel have put together one of the best road records in the league, winning eight out of 10 games away from Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Winning Sunday's game 6-1, the Fuel have only lost three games in regulation, two of them on the road against Wheeling and Wichita.

OIL DROPS:

With four assists in Sunday's game, Cliff Watson tied the franchise record for most assists in a game

Picking up a goal and an assist on Sunday, Mike Lee earned his first points since missing four games

Scoring on Wednesday and earning an assist on Sunday, Willie Raskob is on a 2-game point streak

With the game winning goal on Wednesday, Antoine Waked scored his first goal since January 2

Nic Pierog remains tied for 2nd in the ECHL in goals (11)

Pierog is also tied for 2nd in power play goals (4)

Billy Christopoulos is third in the ECHL in goals against average (2.00)

Dan Bakala leads the league in wins (8)

Peter Krieger is tied for third among rookies in the ECHL in points (15)

Mike Lee is tied for first place among rookies in power play points (5)

Team notes:

Winning two games this week, the Fuel have won their last three games

Through 19 games, the Fuel have only lost three games in regulation

Indy sits in first place in the ECHL in winning percentage (.816)

Scoring three power play goals on Sunday, the Fuel are in 2nd in the ECHL in power play percentage (20.2)

Indy is 2nd in the league in road power play percentage and 6th at home

The Fuel have outscored their opponents 23-12 in the third period this season

Sunday's 6-1 win over wheeling was the third time Indy has scored six goals this season

