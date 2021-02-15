Game Day Preview: Allen at KC, 1:05 PM

February 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans exchange congratulations

(Allen Americans, Credit: Kansas City Mavericks) Allen Americans exchange congratulations(Allen Americans, Credit: Kansas City Mavericks)

Allen Americans (15-6-1-0; 31 pts) @ Kansas City Mavericks (8-10-2-1; 19 pts) 1:05 pm CST.

Today, the Americans and Mavericks wrap up a three-game weekend series in Kansas City. The Americans took game one on Saturday night 3-0, behind a 16-save shutout by Jake Paterson. The Mavericks bounced back on Sunday afternoon winning 4-2, scoring three goals in the opening period and outshooting Allen 23 to 6 in the first frame. Watch games this season on FloSports Hockey, and listen on the ALL-NEW Americans 24/7.

Last Game vs KC:

Kansas City jumped out to a 3-0 first period lead, and never looked back in a 4-2 win over the Americans on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City outshot the Americans 11 to nothing over the first three minutes of the game. Corey Mackin scored his 10th of the year, while Samuel Laberge added his third in defeat.

Worth Noting:

The 23 shots by Kansas City in the first period on Sunday, was the most by any team in the first period this season.

About Allen:

The Americans will play their 15th road game of the season this afternoon (9-5-0). Today will be the third of five straight games against Kansas City. Allen is 2-1-0 against the Mavericks this year. The two teams will faceoff in Allen this weekend.

About Kansas City:

The Mavericks won for just the third time on home ice this season on Sunday afternoon. (3-7-2). They are 5-4-1-0 in their last 10 games. The ECHL's leading scorer Brodie Reid, had a goal and an assist on Sunday to bring his point total to 26 (11 goals and 15 assists).

Final Thoughts:

Corey Mackin's 10th goal of the season on Sunday, tied Jesse Mychan for the team lead. Mackin is tied for third in the ECHL with 21 points.

Forward Jesse Mychan will miss this weekend's games with a lower-body injury.

The Americans have the most road wins in the league with nine (9-5-0).

COMPARING ALLEN AND KANSAS CITY:

ALLEN:

HOME: 6-1-1-0

AWAY: 9-5-0-0

OVERALL: 15-6-1-0

Last 10: 6-3-1-0

ALLEN AMERICANS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Jesse Mychan and Corey Mackin, 10

Assists: Matt Register 16

Points: Corey Mackin, 21

+/-: Conner Bleackley, +11

PIM: Zane Franklin, 50

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS:

HOME: 3-7-2-0

AWAY: 5-3-0-1

OVERALL: 8-10-1-1

Last 10: 5-4-1-0

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Brodie Reid, 11

Assists: Giorgio Estephan, 15

Points: Brodie Reid, 26

+/-: Connor Doherty, +4

PIM: Willie Corrin, 34

Images from this story



Allen Americans exchange congratulations

(Kansas City Mavericks)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.