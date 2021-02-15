Thunder Weekly, February 15

February 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita headed out to Salt Lake City this past week to face Utah for the first time this season. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Friday, February 12

Wichita at Utah, 3-2 W (SO)

Saturday, February 13

Wichita at Utah, 4-2 W

Sunday, February 14

Wichita at Utah, 6-1 L

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, February 19

Wichita at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m., FloSports Hockey or online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Saturday, February 20

Wichita at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m., FloSports Hockey or online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Sunday, February 21

Kansas City at Wichita, 4:05 p.m., Buy Tickets here

.**All games can be heard on Mixlr by searching The Sin Bin or on your smart phone with The Sin Bin App**

**Join Matthew Harding and Matthew Will before every game for the Sin Bin Wichita Thunder Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. for every game except Sunday home games, which starts at 3:20 p.m. You can listen on the Sin Bin app.**

WICHITA

HOME: 6-3-1-0

AWAY: 7-2-0-0

OVERALL: 13-5-1-0

Last 10: 7-3-0-0

Streak: 0-1-0-0

Rank: 1st, Western Conference, 27 points, .711 winning %

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Matteo Gennaro, Stefan Fournier, 9

Assists: Anthony Beauregard, 14

Points: Anthony Beauregard, 19

+/-: Cam Clarke, Jacob Graves, +15

PIM: Mathieu Gagnon, 46

ATOP THE MOUNTAIN - Wichita jumped back into first place over the weekend with a pair of wins over Utah. The Thunder have a .711 winning percentage and 27 points. Allen is in second with a .705 winning percentage.

SNOWMAN - Anthony Beauregard recorded points in all three games this past weekend and has pushed his point-streak to eight (4g, 8a). He has goals in three of the last four as well. His point-streak is a season-high for a Thunder player.

RED HOT - Jay Dickman has points in four of the last five games. He also has two points in three of those outings. The rookie forward netted his second multi-goal game of the season on Saturday night. He has 13 points (7g, 6a) in 19 games this year. He is tied for sixth in rookie scoring, third in plus/minus for a rookie (+10) and fifth in shots for a rookie with 50.

WELCOME TO THE SHOW - Austin McIlmurray made his pro debut on Saturday night and recorded the game-winner in the third period. He was acquired in a trade earlier in the week with the Fort Wayne Komets.

PLUS PERFORMERS - Cam Clarke and Jacob Graves have been solid for the Thunder this season. Both are a +15, which is tied for second in the league in that category. Clarke has 10 points (2g, 8a) in 19 games and Graves has 5 points (1g, 4a) in 18 games.

FIRST HELPING - Wichita has been terrific this year when scoring the first goal. The Thunder are 12-2-0 when scoring before their opponent. In fact, Wichita has scored first in eight-straight games and has scored the first goal in 14 of the 19 contests that the team has played.

SECONDS PLEASE - Wichita's best period this year has been the second. The Thunder are outscoring their opponent 22-12 in the second frame and outshooting them 225-198.

THUNDERBOLTS... Wichita has the second-best road record in the league (7-2-0)...Wichita has given up a league-low 48 goals against...Anthony Beauregard is tied for eighth in scoring with 19 points and fifth in assists (14)...Matteo Gennaro is tied for the league-lead with 3 shorthanded points...Stefan Fournier is tied for second with 3 game-winning goals...Evan Weninger is third in wins (7), fourth in minutes played (674) and third in saves (338)...Wichita is 4-0-0-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 9-1-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 8-3-0-0 when tied after one...Wichita is 4-0-0-0 when tied after two...

