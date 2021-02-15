Florida Displays Firepower with Three Winning Efforts

Wednesday Breakaway: The Everblades got on the scoreboard early on Wednesday when forward Michael Neville scored just 25 seconds into the first period. Neville's tally marked the quickest goal of the season for Florida. Only 46 seconds into the second period, Alex Kile scored to put the Blades up 2-0.

The Stingrays' Graham Knott scored in the second period and then Mark Cooper tied the game at 1:15 of the third. Four minutes later, Michael Huntebrinker scored on a breakaway to give Florida the lead. Hugo Roy sealed the 4-2 victory for the Blades when he scored with two and a half minutes left in regulation.

Strong Third Period on Friday: The Everblades got out to a 3-0 lead in the middle of the second period after goals from Michael Huntebrinker, John McCarron, and Blake Winiecki. Late in the second, South Carolina responded by scoring on both a five-on-three and the following five-on-four.

Hanging on to a 3-2 lead, the Everblades took control in the third period thanks to goals from Levko Koper and Joe Pendenza. Rookie goaltender Devin Cooley stopped 31 of 33 shots in the 5-2 win for Florida.

Week Completed with Victory: Saturday's game started much like Friday's action with good chances at both ends but no scoring until late in the first period. With just over a minute left in the first, defenseman Stefan LeBlanc scored his first goal of the year to give Florida a 1-0 lead.

South Carolina's Dan DeSalvo tied the game at 1-1 early in the second period. LeBlanc continued to contribute offensively for Florida when he set up Levko Koper late in the second to put the Blades on top 2-1. Florida continued to score three more unanswered goals to earn a 5-1 decision over South Carolina on Saturday. Goaltender Jake Hildebrand earned his fifth win of the season and stopped 27 of 28 Stingray shots in the game.

Looking Ahead: The Everblades return to Hertz Arena for their next game on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. against the Orlando Solar Bears (11-8-1-0). Enjoy Hump Day Deals! $3 Bud Light Drafts, $3 Barefoot Wine, $3 John Morrell Hot Dogs, plus $4 New Amsterdam Vodka and Pink Whitney Vodka! Calling all College Students - Show your College ID at the Hertz Arena Box Office and receive $5 tickets at every Blades Wednesday Night home game! Find tickets for the game on Feb. 17 HERE.

Florida will square off with Orlando again at Hertz Arena on Friday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Enjoy 239 Fridays! Fans can purchase two Premium Level seats, two boxes of candy, one large popcorn, and two autographed programs for just $39! Take advantage of the 239 Fridays online only offer at FloridaEverblades.com/239. Also, the first 2,500 fans receive a free mask, courtesy of Millennium Physician Group. In addition, kids 12 and under eat free with purchase of an adult entree at Breakaway Sports Pub, located inside Hertz Arena. Find tickets for the game on Feb. 19 HERE.

The Everblades will play the Solar Bears for the third time this week on Saturday at the Amway Center in Orlando at 7:00 p.m.

