ECHL Transactions - February 15
February 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 15, 2021:
Florida:
Add Brad McClure, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Brendan Robbins, F activated from reserve
Delete Connor Doherty, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/15)
