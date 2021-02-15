ECHL Transactions - February 15

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 15, 2021:

Florida:

Add Brad McClure, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Brendan Robbins, F activated from reserve

Delete Connor Doherty, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/15)

