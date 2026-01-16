Raptors 905 vs. Capital City Go-Go - Game Highlights
Published on January 15, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Raptors 905 YouTube Video
Check out the Raptors 905 Statistics
NBA G League Stories from January 15, 2026
- Squadron Topped by Motor City in Birmingham - Birmingham Squadron
- Gold Pulls Away Late to Defeat Boom, 102-92 - Noblesville Boom
- Mavericks Sign Jeremiah Robinson-Earl - Texas Legends
- Fan Voting Open for 2026 NBA G League Next Up Game - Delaware Blue Coats
- Rip City Remix Blow Past the Blue in 123-99 Win - Rip City Remix
- Strong First Quarter Leads South Bay Lakers to Victory over San Diego - South Bay Lakers
- Shorthanded San Diego Clippers Comeback Falls Short against the South Bay Lakers - San Diego Clippers
- Capitanes Sweep Vipers - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Historic Night on the Southside Leads to 139-113 Victory over the Delaware Blue Coats - College Park Skyhawks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.