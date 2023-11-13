Rangers Assign Mackey and Domingue to Wolf Pack, Reassign Lindbom to Cincinnati Cyclones

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned defenseman Connor Mackey and goaltender Louis Domingue to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. In addition, the Rangers have reassigned goaltender Olof Lindbom from the Wolf Pack to the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones.

Mackey, 27, has scored two points (1 g, 1 a) in eight games with the Wolf Pack this season. The native of Tower Lake, IL, leads the club in +/- with an +8 rating. He tied the franchise record for single-game +/- when he recorded a +5 in the club's 5-0 victory over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on October 20th.

The 6'2" defenseman has appeared in 88 career AHL contests with the Wolf Pack and Stockton Heat, scoring 54 points (9 g, 45 a).

Domingue, 31, is 3-1-0 in four appearances with the Wolf Pack this season. He has a .934 save percentage and a 1.75 goals-against average to go with one shutout on the campaign. The native of St-Hyacinthe, QC recorded 35 saves in his shutout victory on October 20th against the Penguins.

In 174 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack, Penguins, Heat, Syracuse Crunch, Binghamton Devils, Springfield Falcons, and Portland Pirates, Domingue is 81-62-18-10 with a .909 save percentage, 2.72 goals-against average, and ten shutouts.

Domingue made 26 saves in the Rangers' 4-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild on November 9th at Madison Square Garden. He was named the second star in his Rangers debut.

Lindbom, 23, has appeared in four games with the Cyclones this season, posting a 2-2-0 record. In those four games, Lindbom has amassed an .861 save percentage and a 4.00 goals-against average. In 32 career ECHL contests between the Cyclones and Jacksonville Icemen, Lindbom has posted a career record of 19-12-1.

He made his first career AHL start on November 11th against the Providence Bruins, making 17 saves in the club's 2-0 defeat at the XL Center.

Lindbom was selected in the second round, 39th overall, by the Rangers in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

