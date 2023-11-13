Syracuse Crunch Sign Goaltender Vinnie Purpura to PTO

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed goaltender Vinnie Purpura to a professional tryout contract, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Purpura, 25, has played in four games with the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL this season recording a 2-1-1 record, 2.61 goals-against average and .908 save percentage. The 6-foot-6, 194-pound netminder also appeared in four games with Adirondack last season tallying a 2-0-1 record, 3.46 goals-against average and .906 save percentage.

Prior to his professional career, the Lemont, IL native spent three seasons at Long Island University from 2020 to 2023 after playing two seasons with Boston University from 2018 to 2020.

