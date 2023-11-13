Toronto's Nick Abruzzese Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Toronto Marlies forward Nick Abruzzesehas been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Weekfor the period ending November 12, 2023.

Abruzzese scored two goals and recorded five assists for seven points in three games last week.

As Toronto kicked off the final leg of a seven-game road trip in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Abruzzese scored a power-play goal in a 7-3 loss to the Admirals. He came back on Friday with his first multiple-point game of the season, scoring the game-winning goal and adding two assists in a 7-3 win at Grand Rapids. Finally on Saturday, Abruzzese tallied three more assists as the Marlies defeated the Griffins, 4-0.

Abruzzese has totaled three goals and eight assists for 11 points in 12 games for the Marlies this season, tied for second on the team in scoring. The second-year pro from Slate Hill, N.Y., tallied 16 goals and 32 assists in 69 AHL games as a rookie in 2022-23, and also notched two assists in two NHL games with the parent Maple Leafs.

A fourth-round pick by Toronto in the 2019 NHL Draft, Abruzzese made his NHL debut in 2022 following his junior season at Harvard University, where he had won ECAC Hockey and Ivy League Rookie of the Year honors in 2019-20.

