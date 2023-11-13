Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman David Jiricek from Monsters
November 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Blue Jackets recalled defenseman David Jiricek from the Monsters. In ten appearances for Columbus this season, Jiricek supplied 1-2-3 with six penalty minutes and an even rating and added two penalty minutes and an even rating in one appearance for Cleveland.
A 6'4", 206 lb. right-shooting native of Klatovy, Czechia, Jiricek, 19, was originally selected by the Blue Jackets in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. In 14 career NHL appearances, all for Columbus, spanning parts of two seasons from 2022-23, Jiricek registered 1-2-3 with eight penalty minutes. In 56 appearances for the Monsters spanning parts of two seasons from 2022-23, Jiricek posted 6-32-38 with 38 penalty minutes and was selected to participate in the 2022-23 AHL All-Star Classic, although he did not play in the event. Jiricek was also named the AHL's Rookie of the Month for December 2022. In 67 appearances for HC Plzen of Czechia's Extraliga spanning parts of three seasons from 2019-22, Jiricek contributed 8-12-20 with 85 penalty minutes and a +14 rating.
Internationally, Jiricek represented Czechia at the 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships, helping claim the Silver Medal at the 2022-23 event where he was named to the tournament's All-Star Team and recognized as the event's top defenseman. Jiricek also helped Czechia claim the Bronze Medal at the 2021-22 IIHF World Championship.
