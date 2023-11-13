Professional Women's Hockey League to Host Pre-Season Evaluation Camp in Utica

November 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







TORONTO, ON - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today announced details for a pre-season evaluation camp taking place December 3-7 in Utica, New York. Over the five-day schedule, all six PWHL teams will assemble for a series of information and training sessions, practices, and scrimmages at the Utica University Nexus Center in preparation for the league's inaugural season.

"The PWHL Pre-Season Evaluation Camp is a unique opportunity to bring all six teams together to build towards final roster selections and preparation for our inaugural season," said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations. "We are excited to partner with the Utica University Nexus Center and share part of this special experience with hockey fans in upstate New York. The world-class facility and host of the 2024 IIHF Women's World Championship makes Utica a great fit to showcase the best women's hockey players in the world."

A Fan Fest event on Tuesday, December 5, is the highlight of the camp schedule with an exclusive sneak peek at the PWHL. Beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET, the event offers free limited edition PWHL giveaways, an autograph signing and meet and greets with members of each team, and a full scrimmage between New York and Ottawa. This online form must be completed to reserve attendance at Fan Fest.

"It is an honor to host the PWHL at the Utica University Nexus Center," said Nicole Kirnan Kelly, General Manager of the Utica University Nexus Center. "The excitement surrounding this league, and the opportunity to have the very best women's hockey players, coaches, and administrators all under our roof is an amazing opportunity for our community and facility. As the PWHL continues to establish itself as an unprecedented and groundbreaking opportunity for women and girls in this sport, we are humbled and grateful for the opportunity to host all six professional teams for five days. Many of the players and coaches of the PWHL will be involved in the 2024 IIHF Women's World Championship, so we are excited to give a welcoming first look at what our facility and region has to offer."

Opened in November of 2022, the Utica University Nexus Center features three ice sheets and state of the art amenities. It is home to the Utica University Women's hockey team, the Utica Jr. Comets' Junior teams, and the Utica Yeti. The 2024 IIHF Women's World Championship is scheduled for April 3-14 and will include 10 competing countries and 29 tournament games played between the Nexus Center and the adjacent Adirondack Bank Center.

PWHL Pre-Season Evaluation Camp Scrimmage Schedule:

Monday Dec. 4:

1:00 p.m. ET - Boston vs. Toronto

4:15 p.m. ET - Minnesota vs. Ottawa

7:30 p.m. ET - New York vs. Montreal

Tuesday Dec. 5:

12:00 p.m. ET - Toronto vs. Minnesota

3:15 p.m. ET - Montreal vs. Boston

6:30 p.m. ET - Fan Fest*

7:30 p.m. ET - Ottawa vs. New York*

Thursday Dec. 7:

10:00 a.m. ET - Minnesota vs. Montreal

1:15 p.m. ET - New York vs. Toronto

4:30 p.m. ET - Boston vs. Ottawa

*Fan Fest and Tuesday's Ottawa vs. New York scrimmage are the only events open to the public.

Fans can stay connected to the PWHL, register for email updates, and secure their spot in line for buying tickets by placing a deposit at thepwhl.com.

Follow the new league on all social media platforms @thepwhlofficial plus all six team accounts @pwhl_boston, @pwhl_minnesota, @pwhl_montreal, @pwhl_newyork, @pwhl_ottawa, and @pwhl_toronto.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.