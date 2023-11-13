Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Jaydon Dureau to Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Jaydon Dureau to the Syracuse Crunch from the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, Crunch General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Dureau, 22, has played in one game with the Crunch this season. He has also appeared in seven games with Orlando, recording two goals and three assists. He appeared in 13 games with the Crunch last season, tallying one goal and one assist, and 36 games with the Solar Bears, earning six goals and 13 assists. The White City, Saskatchewan native has played in 19 career AHL games, all with the Crunch, since the 2020-21 season.

Dureau was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the fifth round, 147th overall, at the 2020 NHL Draft.

