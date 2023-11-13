Bears Battle Penguins, Islanders

(Hershey, PA) - The first-place Hershey Bears (9-4-0-0) will hit the road twice this week, traveling to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday and Bridgeport on Saturday, bookending one game on home ice at GIANT Center, a Friday night meeting with the Islanders.

TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Pierrick Dubé, Ethen Frank, Mike Vecchione (5)

Assists: Mike Sgarbossa (10)

Points: Mike Sgarbossa (13)

Power-Play Goals: Ethen Frank (4)

Shorthanded Goals: Bogdan Trineyev (1)

Plus/Minus: Alex Limoges (+7)

Wins: Clay Stevenson (4)

GAA: Clay Stevenson (2.00)

SV%: Clay Stevenson (.916)

Only includes qualified players

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:

- Saturday, Nov. 11 - Hershey 0 at Lehigh Valley 2

- Sunday, Nov. 12 - Hershey 1 vs. Lehigh Valley 4

LOCAL PRACTICE SCHEDULE FOR WEEK OF NOV. 13:

Monday, Nov. 13

DAY OFF

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Practice at 10:30 a.m. at GIANT Center

Wednesday, Nov. 15

Morning skate at 10:15 a.m. at GIANT Center

Thursday, Nov. 16

Practice at 10:30 a.m. at GIANT Center

Friday, Nov. 17

Morning skate at 10:15 a.m. at GIANT Center

All practices are open to the public. Practice dates and times are subject to change.

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE:

- Wednesday, Nov. 15 - Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 7:05 p.m.

- Friday, Nov. 17 - Hershey vs. Bridgeport Islanders, 7 p.m. - BUY TICKETS

Yuengling Can Holder Night - The first 3,000 fans 21-and-over in attendance will receive a Calder Cup Champions can holder, courtesy of Yuengling.

Pre-Game Happy Hour - Fans 21-and-over can also enjoy 16 oz. Yuengling cans for just $5, available from when doors open until puck drop.

- Saturday, Nov. 18 - Hershey at Bridgeport Islanders, 7 p.m.

Video Coverage: AHLTV; Radio Coverage: Bears Radio Network, Capitals Radio Network; Tickets: HersheyBears.com

All times Eastern

TEAM NEWS AND NOTES:

WALL OF CLAY:

Goalie Clay Stevenson's second shutout of the season last Saturday at Lehigh Valley has vaulted the rookie netminder into a tie for first among American Hockey League goalies in shutouts. He is tied with Toronto's Dennis Hildeby, Iowa's Jesper Wallstedt, and Abbotsford's Artūrs Šilovs for the most in the AHL.

SHUTDOWN SPECIALISTS:

The Bears remain defensive stalwarts, entering the week with the lowest shots-against per game in the AHL (25.00) and the second-lowest team goals-against per game (2.23). Hershey is tied with Ontario with a 7-0-0-0 record when leading after two periods this season.

NELLY APPROACHING ANOTHER RUNG ON AHL COACHING WINS LADDER:

After Todd Nelson passed Robbie Ftorek for 12th on the AHL's head coaching wins list with his 355th AHL win on Oct. 20th at Providence, Hershey's bench boss finds himself closing in on 11th place. Now at 362 AHL coaching victories, Nelson can pass former Bears player Terry Reardon (coached Providence Reds and Baltimore Clippers) for sole possession of 11th place with his next victory.

SUPER DUBE-R:

Forward Pierrick Dubé is off to a terrific start for the Bears, tied for the team lead with five goals. Hershey is 4-0-0-0 when the native of Lyon, France finds the net, and the Bears have posted a 7-0-0-0 record when he records at least a point.

OLD DOMINION LEADERS:

Forward Joe Snively leads Hershey in scoring against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins through three games of the regular-season series. The fifth-year pro has four points (3g, 1a) in three contests against Hershey's I-81 rival, and his plus/minus of +3 against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is tied with teammate - and fellow Virginia native - Alex Limoges. Both Snively (0g, 3a) and Limoges (2g, 1a) are tied for the team scoring lead against Bridgeport with three points apiece through two games.

BEARS BITES:

The Bears are 2-0-0-0 in the regular-season series with Bridgeport, and 1-2-0-0 against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton...Defenseman Chase Priskie is three games away from playing in his 200th AHL contest...Forward Jimmy Huntington is three points away from his 100th professional point and two games away from his 200th professional game...Forward Ivan Miroshnichenko is tied for 15th among AHL first-year players with seven points (3g, 4a)...Defenseman Aaron Ness is three points away from passing Patrick McNeill (152 points) for eighth all-time in Bears scoring among blueliners.

