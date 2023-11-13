IceHogs Weekly: Busy Weekend Ahead for Hogs with Three Games in Three Days

IceHogs Weekly returns to fill you in on everything you need to know for the next week of IceHogs hockey! Run through the last week of action and prepare for three games ahead, including a home matchup with the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday, Nov. 17 at the BMO Center.

The Hogs are coming off three tough Central Division matchups last weekend and dive right back into the fray this weekend with three games in three days. Rockford boasts the league's best power play guided by stars like Brett Seney, David Gust, and Joey Anderson. Friday's encounter with Milwaukee will be the first matchup of the season between the two rivals.

5-1 Loss vs. Texas

4-2 Loss vs. Iowa

5-0 Loss @ Chicago

Friday, Nov. 17 vs. Milwaukee

Refillable Tumbler (1,500)

Saturday, Nov. 18 @ Iowa

Sunday, Nov. 19 @ Iowa

Gotta-Have Giveaway

NASCAR Night & Refillable Tumbler Giveaway

Friday, Nov. 17 is NASCAR and Salute to Rockford Speedway Night! Fans can test out a driving a simulator, score autographs from professional drivers, and more. The first 1,500 fans at the BMO Center will also receive a free refillable tumbler presented by Pepsi & Beef-A-Roo.

Numbers to Know

This weekend brings the first 'three-in-three' of the season for the Hogs. Rockford plays Milwaukee on Friday and then Iowa on Saturday & Sunday.

Brett Seney is tied to the league lead with eight power-play points (4G, 4A). The second-year IceHog potted a power-play goal on Friday against Iowa.

Rockford is a perfect 5-0-0-0 when scoring the first goal of the game. Conversely, the IceHogs have not yet won a game in which the opponent has scored first.

Despite an 0-for-8 outing on Sunday against the Chicago Wolves, Rockford still has the league's best power-play percentage at 29.7%.

Joey Anderson leads the IceHogs in points with 12 (5G, 7A).

Brett Seney is tied for second in the AHL with four power-play goals.

The IceHogs' penalty kill has only allowed two 5-on-4 goals so far this season. Rockford's PK ranks 21st in the AHL at 80.6%.

David Gust is tied for the league lead with six power-play assists.

Drew Commesso ranks fifth amongst rookie goaltenders with a 2.22 goals-against average. He also ranks fourth amongst rookie netminders with his .919 save percentage.

Defenseman Isaak Phillips was recalled to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Phillips has now been called up on two occasions by the Hawks this season.

Rockford's first meeting with the Milwaukee Admirals comes on Friday at the BMO Center. Last season, the Hogs went 4-4-0-2 against the Ads. After only playing 10 times last season, the two rivals will square off in 12 matches in 2023-24.

Current Blackhawks forward Lukas Reichel led the Hogs in scoring against the Admirals last season with nine points (2G, 7A) in eight games. David Gust ranked second in scoring against Milwaukee with eight points (4G, 4A) in 10 matchups.

The IceHogs have lost three straight games and have been outscored 14-3 in that stretch.

Player Profile

#86 Mike Hardman (F)

Hardman, 24, enters his third season with the Blackhawks organization after originally signing an NHL contract with Chicago in 2021. The forward is off to a good start in the 2023-24 campaign with six points (2G, 4A) in 10 games. Hardman played two seasons at Boston College before turning pro with the Hawks at the tail end of the 2020-21 season. He recorded 18 points (5G, 13A) with Rockford last season.

