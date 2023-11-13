Checkers Add Will Lockwood and Dennis Cesana, Reassign Zach Uens

November 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers made a trio of transactions Monday, adding forward Will Lockwood and defenseman Dennis Cesana and reassigning defenseman Zach Uens to the ECHL's Florida Everblades.

Lockwood's stellar opening weekend with the Checkers, in which he recorded three points (2g, 1a) in two games back on Oct. 13 and 14, earned him the first NHL recall of the season shortly thereafter. The 25-year-old played in seven games with the Panthers over the course of his month-long recall, giving him an NHL appearance in each of his first four professional seasons.

Cesana, who spent all of last season with the Checkers, scored seven points (1g, 6a) in the first 10 ECHL games of his career to start the current campaign. The 25-year-old leads the Everblades in assists and is tied for second on the team in scoring.

Uens returns to the Everblades after playing in the Checkers' 5-3 win against San Jose on Friday. The 22-year-old has spent the majority the season with Charlotte, playing two games, while also appearing in one ECHL game with Florida on Nov. 1.

The Checkers' California trip concludes this week with games against the San Diego Gulls on Wednesday and Friday (both 10 p.m.).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.