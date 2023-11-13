Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Military Appreciation Knight

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today plans for the team's Military Appreciation Knight game this Friday, Nov. 17 when the Silver Knights take on the Abbotsford Canucks at 7 p.m. PT. This evening will honor active-duty military members and veterans from all branches of the U.S. military. The Silver Knights themed jerseys, in-arena branding, and digital content will specifically pay tribute to the U.S. military's newest branch, Space Force. Military Appreciation Knight is presented by Sunshine Minting.

Activities on the Tiltyard, including at 90-foot-long boot camp obstacle course, will kick off at 5 p.m. PT. $3 beers will also be available on the Tiltyard. Inside, the first 3,500 fans will receive a commemorative coin courtesy of Sunshine Minting. This will be the first of four commemorative coin giveaways this season. All fans will receive a Military Appreciation Knight poster, and "I Salute" signs will be available on the concourse behind section 19.

Our partners at Tactical Night Vision Company will be giving away co-branded pucks to active-duty military members and veterans, while supplies last. To pick up your puck, visit guest services and present your military I.D.

Game-worn Military Appreciation jerseys will be auctioned off during the game. Additionally, the Silver Knights have collaborated with Jeanius Jackets (@jeaniusjackets on Instagram) to create two custom Military Appreciation jackets. One of the jackets will be put up for auction at the same time as the jerseys, while the other will be donated to Durango High School's Space Force ROTC program. To participate in the auction, fans can visit HSKMilitary.givesmart.com or text "HSKMilitary" to 76278. The auction will begin at 5:45 p.m. PT and conclude at 9 p.m. PT that evening. Proceeds will benefit the Henderson Silver Knights Foundation and the Folded Flag Foundation.

All tickets purchased through this link will donate 10 percent of proceeds back to the Folded Flag Foundation. The Folded Flag Foundation provides educational grants and scholarships to spouses and children of military members that lost their lives due to overseas combat. 100 percent of all donations go to the Gold Star families Folded Flag Foundation serves.

