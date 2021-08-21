Rainiers Rarely Road Weary, Win Again at Sacramento

August 21, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







West Sacramento, CA - The Tacoma Rainiers (53-39) won their fourth consecutive road game on Friday night, defeating the Sacramento River Cats (38-53) by a 7-3 final at Sutter Health Park. Tacoma has won seven of their last eight road contests, and 16 of 22 away from Cheney Stadium. They're 26-18 overall away from home in 2021.

For the ninth time this season, the first Rainiers batter of the game homered, when Donovan Walton (4-for-5) yanked his eighth of the season down the right field line. It was the second time Walton had led off a game with a home run; he also did it on July 16 at home against Salt Lake. The River Cats went in front during the home half of the first inning on a homer of their own, a two-run job by Thairo Estrada, his ninth and second in as many nights.

Still trailing 2-1 in the fifth inning, Taylor Trammell put Tacoma back in front with his ninth homer. Walton singled before the smoked two-run liner just crept over the right field wall.

In his second rehab outing for the Rainiers, Seattle Mariners starter Justus Sheffield worked four solid innings (66 pitches), the only blemish the Estrada homer. The lefty otherwise scattered three hits total and did not walk a batter, with seven strikeouts. Following the homer, Sheffield retired 12 of the next 13 hitters. Tacoma's bullpen (Jimmy Yacabonis, Matt Festa, Aaron Fletcher and Justin Grimm) covered five innings, did not walk any batters either, and struck out seven as well for a total of 14 punchouts.

Sacramento tied the game 3-3 in their half of the fifth with a Steven Duggar run-scoring single, following a two-out double by Chadwick Tromp. Tacoma took their third one-run lead of the night in the seventh on a Jose Godoy RBI groundout with the bases loaded.

In the eighth inning, the first six Rainiers batters reached base with four hits and two walks to put the game away. Walton's fourth hit of the night scored Sam Travis (single), a bases loaded walk to Jantzen Witte scored Eric Filia (walk) and a Trammell single scored Jack Reinheimer (single). When the dust settled, Tacoma had gone ahead 7-3 with a three-run frame. Walton now has 21 hits in his last 50 at-bats. Reinheimer has reached base in 16 consecutive games. Tacoma will be in action next on Saturday, another 7:05 PT first pitch at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2021 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with an MiLB.TV subscription. (Use code: RAINIERS to save $10 on an annual subscription.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from August 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.