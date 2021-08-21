Saturday's Game Scratched against Salt Lake
August 21, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Reno Aces News Release
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - Due to inclement weather, tonight's game between the Reno Aces and the Salt Lake Bees has been postponed.
Reno and Salt Lake will participate in two seven-inning contests at Smith's Ballpark on Monday, Aug. 23, with game one slated for 4:05 p.m. PT, and game two to follow approximately 30 minutes after the final out of game one.
The Aces will return to action tomorrow afternoon for one contest against the Bees with first pitch slated for 1:05 p.m. PT. Sunday's contest can be heard on renoaces.com or locally on KPLY 630 AM with Zack Bayrouty on the call.
