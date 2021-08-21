Saturday's Game Scratched against Salt Lake

August 21, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Reno Aces News Release







SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - Due to inclement weather, tonight's game between the Reno Aces and the Salt Lake Bees has been postponed.

Reno and Salt Lake will participate in two seven-inning contests at Smith's Ballpark on Monday, Aug. 23, with game one slated for 4:05 p.m. PT, and game two to follow approximately 30 minutes after the final out of game one.

The Aces will return to action tomorrow afternoon for one contest against the Bees with first pitch slated for 1:05 p.m. PT. Sunday's contest can be heard on renoaces.com or locally on KPLY 630 AM with Zack Bayrouty on the call.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from August 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.