Skeeters Overcome 11-Run Deficit to Beat Dodgers

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters came back from an 11-run deficit to take a 12-11 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Saturday night at Constellation Field.

The Skeeters scored 12 unanswered runs after an 11-run third inning from Oklahoma City. It marked the largest comeback win in franchise history. The Skeeters' previous largest come-from-behind win this season was four runs.

Colton Shaver drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the sixth inning to knot the game at 11-11. Alex De Goti delivered a go-ahead triple with two outs in the bottom of the eighth to put the Skeeters out in front.

The Skeeters tallied six runs in the bottom half of the third following the Dodgers' breakout inning. Shaver got the Skeeters on the board with a solo home run, which was his 10th with the Skeeters this year and gave him homers in back-to-back nights. Robel Garcia and Jose Siri each added two run doubles and Marty Costes had an RBI groundout to close out the third-inning barrage.

Siri hit a solo home run just over the left-field wall in the fifth and Garcia hit a two-run blast in the sixth inning, also giving him home runs in back-to-back nights.

Following a single from Oklahoma City outfielder Omar Estevez in the fourth inning, the Skeeters retired the final 15 batters in a row on their way to the victory. Left-hander Jonathan Bermudez, making his Triple A debut, struck out seven over four scoreless innings. Seth Martinez, who collected the winning decision, and Ronel Blanco, who logged his 16th save of the year, fired two scoreless innings to close out the ballgame.

The comeback effort gave the Skeeters their fourth straight win.

The Skeeters and Dodgers finish out the week at 6:05 p.m. on Sunday at Constellation Field, with right-hander Brett Conine facing off against righty Edwin Uceta.

