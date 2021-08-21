Aces Notes and Roster

First pitch from Smith's Ballpark is slated for 5:35 p.m. PT.

Another One Bites the Dust:

- The Aces swept its doubleheader against the Salt Lake Bees, game one, 8-4, and game two, 5-2.

- Reno picked up its first two-game sweep since July 14, 2018, against El Paso (7-3, 4-1).

- Blake Lalli's club jumped to 38-38 overall doubleheader record with a 10-10-17 mark on the day. of two games

- The Aces offense combined for 13 runs on 21 hits in two contests with nine players recording at least two hits.

- Andrew Young unloaded a two-hit, three-RBI performance in game one while Henry Ramos and Jake McCarthy drove in a pair of runs to propel the Aces to their game one victory.

- In two games, Reno's bullpen surrendered just one run on three hits in a combined 3.2 innings of work. Luke Weaver made his second rehab start, giving up three runs on five hits with six strikeouts in 4.1 frames.

- Luis Frias pitched a gem in his Triple-A debut, going six innings in game two and allowing two runs on four hits with seven strikeouts to pick up his first win with the Aces. Reno moved to 14-2 in contests their starter goes at least six innings.

Don't Stop Me Now:

- Ramos has been on fire since July 1, boasting a .408/.476/.704 slash line while going 51-for-125 at the dish in 35 games. Following a stellar July that saw the veteran outfielder boast a .411 batting average with a team-high 30 hits, 17 RBIs and 17 runs scored, Ramos continues to slug in August. In his 14 appearances in August, the 29-year-old is hitting .404/.448/.827 with seven doubles, five home runs, 15 RBIs and 14 runs scored. Ramos leads Triple-A with his .368 batting average and has not dipped under .300 since June 12.

- Since the start of August, Ildemaro Vargas has recorded at least one hit in each of his 14 starts. The Aces' all-time hits leader is slashing .379/.456/.603 with 22 hits, seven doubles and two home runs to go with 15 tallies and 10 RBIs. Vargas is just 13 base knocks away from becoming the first player in franchise history to reach the 500-hit plateau.

- Seth Beer has also been swinging a hot bat in August, going 22-for-58 (.379) at the dish with four home runs, 14 RBIs and eight runs scored. With his recent stretch of success at the dish, the Aces' first baseman leads in run scored (63), second in doubles (28) and third in extra-base hits (43).

- Jake McCarthy has been a staple in the Aces' lineup over the last 10 games, slashing .325/.372/.675 with three homers, a pair of triples, 12 RBIs and 10 runs scored.

Killer Queen (Bee):

- Salt Lake came into the series riding a four-game winning streak, having downed Sacramento by a combined score of 30-20. With yesterday's losses, the Bees fell 12.5 games behind the Aces.

- The host squad has the worst run differential in the division, being outscored, 579-529, for a -50 margin.

- The Bees' offense holds third place in Minor League Baseball with a .280 batting average and a .488 slugging percentage while ranking inside the top-five with 884 hits (4th) and 142 home runs (t-5th).

- Through 91 games this season, Salt Lake's pitching leads Triple-A West with five shutouts while being one of three teams to toss a complete game this season. The Bees have surrendered the second-most hits in the league with 943 while tying the league-low with 14 saves.

- Cooper Criswell will make his first career start against the Reno Aces and make his fourth start with Salt Lake since getting called up on July 31. He picked up his first win on Aug. 7 against Las Vegas.

- Matt Tabor will also take the mound for the first time against Salt Lake and make his third start with Reno. The Aces' newcomer earned his first victory against El Paso on Aug. 13 with a five-inning, seven-strikeout performance in Texas.

I Want To Break Free:

- Reno leads all of professional baseball with a .291 batting average and 652 runs scored while leading Triple-A with 946 hits through 92 contests this season. The team from Northern Nevada is one of only six squads in MiLB to reach the 600-run mark. The Biggest Little City's squad is also out-hitting the Pittsburgh Pirates (935), Chicago Cubs (932), Cleveland Indians (926), New York Mets (910), Texas Rangers (897) and Seattle Mariners (891) in nearly 30 fewer games.

- The Aces are one of five teams to reach the 200-run plateau in the seventh inning or later, tallying 238 ticks. Reno also leads Triple-A with a .316 batting average, 331 hits, 51 home runs, 61 doubles and 12 triples after the sixth frame.

- With its Minor League-leading 238 tallies and .316 batting average in the seventh inning or later, the Biggest Little City's team has 21 more runs than Carolina with 217 and 33 more points than second-best Quad City with a .283 mark.

- Lalli's squad leads all of MiLB with 87 hits in the ninth inning and sits in third in all of baseball with 57 runs scored, trailing the Montgomery Biscuits with 63 and the Tampa Bay Rays with 70 tallies. Reno reclaimed the top spot in MiLB with a .311 batting average, sitting ahead of the Buffalo Bisons with a .306 mark.

- The Biggest Little City's team has mounted 19 comebacks this season, boasting a 13-6 record in games they erase a deficit of three or more runs to tie the game.

