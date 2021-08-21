Saturday's Bees Game Postponed
August 21, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Salt Lake Bees News Release
SALT LAKE CITY - Tonight's Salt Lake Bees game against the Reno Aces has been postponed due to rain.
Tickets for Saturday's game can be exchanged digitally for a future Bees game by using the form located at http://bit.ly/SLBeesAugust21stRainout. The Bees and Aces will play a doubleheader on Monday, Aug. 23 with first pitch coming at 5:05 p.m. One ticket is good for admittance to both games of the doubleheader. Both games will be seven innings. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the end of game one.
Check out the Salt Lake Bees Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...
Triple-A West League Stories from August 21, 2021
- Saturday's Bees Game Postponed - Salt Lake Bees
- Saturday's Game Scratched against Salt Lake - Reno Aces
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 21, 2021 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Aces Notes and Roster - Reno Aces
- Aces Notes and Roster - Reno Aces
- Aviators Rally Late, Pull Away for 12-7 Victory over Isotopes - Las Vegas Aviators
- Rainiers Rarely Road Weary, Win Again at Sacramento - Tacoma Rainiers
- Estrada homers, River Cats lose 4th straight to Tacoma - Sacramento River Cats
- Early Offense Not Enough as Aviators Strike Late, Tie Series - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Bees Drop Two in Double Header - Salt Lake Bees
- Luis Frias Electric in Triple-A Debut, Aces Win 5-2 - Reno Aces
- Sugar Land Bats Stop Dodgers - Oklahoma City Dodgers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Salt Lake Bees Stories
- Saturday's Bees Game Postponed
- Bees Drop Two in Double Header
- Thursday's Bees Game Postponed
- Series Preview: Bees Host Aces
- Tuesday's Game Postponed