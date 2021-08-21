Saturday's Bees Game Postponed

August 21, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







SALT LAKE CITY - Tonight's Salt Lake Bees game against the Reno Aces has been postponed due to rain.

Tickets for Saturday's game can be exchanged digitally for a future Bees game by using the form located at http://bit.ly/SLBeesAugust21stRainout. The Bees and Aces will play a doubleheader on Monday, Aug. 23 with first pitch coming at 5:05 p.m. One ticket is good for admittance to both games of the doubleheader. Both games will be seven innings. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the end of game one.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from August 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.