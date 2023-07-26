Rain Suspends Road Game at West Michigan

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. -- The TinCaps and West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate) played two innings of their midweek matinee on Wednesday afternoon before rain caused a delay and eventually suspended the contest with the score tied, 1-1. The game will resume Thursday evening at 5:35 p.m.

The resumption of this game will be played through a regular nine innings. After the conclusion and a 30-minute intermission, the TinCaps and Whitecaps will play a second game now scheduled for seven innings (not nine).

Each side scored a run in the second inning. For Fort Wayne, shortstop Nerwilian Cedeño singled, advanced to third on a single by third baseman Carlos Luis, and scored on a sacrifice fly from catcher Colton Bender.

The Midwest League East Division-leading TinCaps won the series opener Tuesday, 4-1.

Next Games: Thursday, July 27 @ West Michigan (5:35 p.m.)

- TinCaps Game 2 Probable Starter: RHP Henry Henry

- Whitecaps Game 2 Probable Starter: RHP Troy Melton (No. 16 Tigers prospect)

