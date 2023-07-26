Beloit Records 14 Hits as Captains Fall 8-5 to Even Series

July 26, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the second of a scheduled six-game series, the Lake County Captains (12-14, 43-48) fell to the Beloit Sky Carp (14-12, 41-50) by a final score of 8-5 on Wednesday afternoon at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

This defeat snaps a two-game winning streak for the Captains.

As a team, the Sky Carp recorded a combined 12 hits within the game's first 5 innings, resulting in 6 runs. Captains starting pitcher Steve Hajjar was unable to make it out of the top of the 1st inning, allowing a single and 3 walks, the last of which brought home the game's first run. The left-hander tied his career-low of 0.2 innings pitched, throwing 36 total pitches (17 strikes).

Juan Zapata then entered the game in long relief. The right-hander pitched 4.1 innings, allowing a career-high 11 hits, 5 earned runs, his most in High-A, and zero walks, while throwing 2 strikeouts.

In the top of the 3rd inning, Beloit hit three consecutive singles, with the third being an RBI single, which gave the Sky Carp a 2-0 lead. One inning later, Beloit recorded four more hits, all singles, including three in a row to end the inning. The final two were RBI singles, which put the Sky Carp ahead 4-0.

Then, in the top of the 5th inning, Beloit had another three hits, which included a double from Cameron Barstad and a two-run home run from Ynmanol Marinez, his 2nd home run of the season, which made the score 6-0 in favor of Beloit.

After Elvis Jerez pitched a perfect 6th inning of relief, the right-hander allowed a single and two hit-by-pitches to begin the 7th frame. He then threw his second strikeout of the game, which was immediately followed by a two-run double from the Sky Carp's Tanner Allen, the Sky Carp's final hit of the day. This hit led to Shawn Rapp entering the game, as he struck out the final two Beloit hitters of the half-inning.

Offensively, the Captains did not record their first baserunner of the game until the bottom of the 4th inning, when Milan Tolentino, Cleveland's No. 19 prospect according to MLB.com, hit a solo home run. This was his 4th home run of the season, which extended his hitting streak to 6 games and trimmed Lake County's deficit to 4-1. Dayan Frias, the reigning Midwest League Player of the Week and Cleveland's No. 28 prospect according to MLB.com, immediately followed with a single, extending his hitting streak to 9 games.

The Captains then added three more runs in the bottom of the 6th inning. An RBI single from Joe Lampe, Cleveland's No. 26 prospect according to MLB.com, gave Lake County their second run of the contest. Eventually, consecutive bases-loaded walks drawn by Will Bartlett and Junior Sanquintin made the score 6-4.

Jake Fox, Cleveland's No. 8 prospect according to MLB.com, concluded the game's scoring with a leadoff solo home run in the bottom of the 7th inning. This was the 20-year-old's 5th home run of the season, which extended his hitting streak to 6 games.

First pitch for Game 3 of this week's scheduled six-game series between the Captains and Sky Carp is scheduled for tomorrow night at 7:00 PM. It will be "Bring Your Human Thursday" at the ballpark. Coverage of the game can be found on both the Bally Live app and MiLB.tv, as well as through @LCCaptains on both Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.