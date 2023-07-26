Cubs Hold On in Opener 7-6 Over Chiefs

Peoria, IL - The beginning of a hot and sweltering week in Peoria, Illinois for the South Bend Cubs went their way on Tuesday night. At Dozer Park, South Bend escaped a late Peoria Chiefs rally, thanks to key insurance runs earlier in the game to win 7-6. With the victory, South Bend is just three games back of the second half playoff spot in the Midwest League West Division.

Luis Devers took the mound for the Cubs in the first of six games, and returned to Downtown Peoria in a comforting fashion. He made his Midwest League debut against the Chiefs in that ballpark last July, and also earned his first Midwest League win later that week. It was the start of his closing ode to becoming the 2022 Chicago Cubs Minor League Pitcher of the Year.

In the 12 games that South Bend and Peoria have played against each other so far this year, the two West Division foes have six wins and six losses each. The start of Tuesday's game was very similar to that notion.

Facing right-hander Ian Bedell, the Cubs plated a run immediately thanks to three singles in the 1st inning by Ezequiel Pagan, James Triantos, and Yohendrick Pinango. Pinango's base hit scored Pagan for a 1-0 Cubs lead.

Peoria had a quick answer though against Devers. The crafty right-hander ended up striking out three batters in the bottom of the 1st, but he hit a batter, then R.J. Yeager crushed a homer over the left field wall to take a 2-1 Chiefs lead. Yeager has five home runs on the season, and four of them have come against South Bend.

That lead would not hold for long, however. South Bend stormed right back in the top of the 2nd against Bedell with two more runs to lead 3-2. Jacob Wetzel started the rally with a single, Christian Franklin walked, then Pagan and Kevin Made produced an RBI each on base hits following.

As the first two innings were back-and-forth, the Chiefs tied things one last time against Devers at 3-3 thanks to a Francisco Hernandez RBI double.

Following that point, the game settled down. Devers locked in and looked like true form in the three innings following the 2nd. He ended up with five strikeouts, and he allowed just one base runner from the 3rd through 5th innings. He pitched well enough to win the game, but needed to be put in line for the victory by the South Bend offense.

The Cubs did just that with their biggest frame of the day coming in the top half of the 6th. The inning started against Peoria righty Edgar Manzo. Felix Stevens barreled an automatic double off the warning track and over the wall, and then Luis Verdugo immediately punched him in. A Verdugo two-base hit scored Stevens, and South Bend led 4-3.

South Bend was far from done in the 6th. Wetzel picked up a single, putting two men on base. Franklin strolled to the plate. In back-to-back games, the former Arkansas Razorback had a home run for the Cubs at Four Winds Field, including on Sunday crushing one over the batter's eye center field.

On the first pitch he saw from Manzo, Franklin demolished a ball over the wall in left, taking a commanding four-run lead for the Cubs.

Out of the South Bend bullpen, Angel Gonzalez looked the best he has in a South Bend uniform with a scoreless 6th inning. Tyler Santana added a pair of shutout frames, and the game eventually went to the 9th.

Frankie Scalzo Jr took over on the mound. Earlier this month, Scalzo was closing out South Bend's no-hitter against Peoria on July 6.

The Chiefs put together a last effort rally, getting close and scoring three runs, but with the tying run at third and winning run at first, Scalzo got Nathan Church to line out to Pagan in left field, and the Cubs finished the win.

The victory means South Bend is three games back of Peoria and Beloit, who are tied for the final West Division playoff spot. Beloit lost to Lake County, and Wisconsin fell to Cedar Rapids, so the Cubs continue their climb up the division.

Game 2 of the series is slated for 7:35 PM EST on Wednesday evening. Right-hander Brody McCullough will get the start for South Bend.

