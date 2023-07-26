Shuffield Transferred from Fort Myers to Cedar Rapids

July 26, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. INF Dalton Shuffield has been transferred to Cedar Rapids from single-A Fort Myers. Shuffield will wear number #11. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2023 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 30 active players, with two on the injured list and one on the Development List.

Cedar Rapids and Wisconsin play game two of their six-game series this afternoon at 12:10.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.