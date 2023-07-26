Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 PM at Great Lakes)

July 26, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, July 26, 2023lGame # 26 (92)

Dow Diamondl Midland, Mich. l7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (13-12, 46-45) at Great Lakes Loons (14-11, 59-31)

RH Chris McElvain (0-1, 5.06) vs. LH Ronan Kopp (0-3, 2.92)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the second game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Tuesday: Dayton 3, Great Lakes 2. Ruben Ibarra drilled a three-run home run with two outs in the ninth inning to erase a 2-0 deficit for the lead and win. The Dragons had only one hit prior to the ninth and were down to their last strike with the bases empty when Edwin Arroyo doubled and Austin Callahan walked to bring up Ibarra, who blasted a 451' home run before Braxton Roxby pitched a perfect inning to close it out.

Current Series (July 25-30 at Great Lakes): Dayton is 1-0 in the series.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .107 batting average; 3.0 runs/game; 1 home run; 0 stolen bases; 2.00 ERA; 1 error.

Team Notes

The Dragons have won back-to-back games in which they were trailing with two outs and the bases empty in the ninth inning. The Dragons hit home runs to tie or take the lead with two outs in the ninth in Sunday's 6-5 win over Wisconsin and last night's 3-2 road win.

While records on ninth inning comebacks only go back to 2010, there is no record of the Dragons ever hitting a home run on the road, while trailing, in the ninth inning, that gave them a lead that they held for the win.

The last time the Dragons took the lead on a home run on the road in the ninth inning (or in extra innings) in a tie game and held on to win was May 1, 2018, when Jose Barrero (then known as Jose Garcia) hit a tie-breaking two-run home run in the top of the 10th at Burlington.

The last time the Dragons took the lead at home on a home run while trailing in the ninth inning (or in extra innings) was May 20, 2022 when Justice Thompson hit a walk-off three-run home run to defeat Quad Cities in the bottom of the eighth of a seven-inning game.

The Dragons have won four straight games after losing the previous four. They have held their opponent to nine runs in the four wins and held them to two runs or less in three of the four.

The Dragons are in third place, two games behind Fort Wayne. To reach the playoffs, the Dragons must win the division title in the second half (or finish second in the second half if Great Lakes wins the second half division title).

Player Notes

Edwin Arroyo in his last 10 games is hitting .364 (12 for 33) with seven walks and six stolen bases.

Austin Callahan over his last 24 games is batting .319 with 10 doubles, one triple, one home run, and 13 RBI to raise his average from .238 to .261. For the season, he leads the MWL in doubles and extra base hits.

Hayden Jones in the series with Wisconsin went 4 for 8 with two home runs, including a game-tying homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning of the Dragons 6-5 win on Sunday.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, July 27 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Jose Acuña (6-1, 2.97) at Great Lakes LH Maddux Bruns (0-2, 3.71)

Friday, July 28 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Hunter Parks (2-4, 3.79) at Great Lakes RH Hyun-II Choi (2-2, 2.03)

Saturday, July 29 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Chase Petty (0-1, 1.74) at Great Lakes LH Jason Wrobleski (4-4, 3.22)

Sunday, July 30 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Carson Rudd (3-4, 5.54) at Great Lakes RH Kendall Williams (1-1, 1.69)

