'Caps and TinCaps Suspended

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps and Fort Wayne TinCaps finished two innings before rain showers suspended the game in front of 6,079 fans Wednesday afternoon on Super Splash Day at LMCU Ballpark.

The TinCaps struck first in the top of the second inning as Colton Bender lifted a sacrifice fly, putting Fort Wayne in front 1-0. The Whitecaps responded in the bottom half, as Roberto Campos collected a double before Josh Crouch scored him on an RBI single into left field, tying the game at 1-1. The rain began to fall in the top of the third inning, leading to a delay and an eventual suspension.

Wednesday's game turns into a Thursday which features parts of two different contests beginning at 5:35 pm. After the completion of the first game lasting nine innings in duration, a 30-minute break in between contests before the regularly scheduled game, now lasting approximately seven innings. Tickets for Wednesday can be exchanged for any future ballgame in the 2023 season, pending availability.

After the completion of Wednesday's suspended game, the Whitecaps move this series against the Fort Wayne TinCaps from LMCU Ballpark Thursday night to begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first contest. Pitchers Troy Melton and Henry Henry get the starts for West Michigan and Fort Wayne. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 5:30 pm. Get your tickets for all 2023 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

