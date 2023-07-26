Wisconsin Rallies Back to Top Cedar Rapids 8-7 Wednesday Afternoon

Appleton, WI - Down by seven runs in the bottom of the second inning, Wisconsin scored the final eight runs Wednesday afternoon to come from behind and take down the Kernels 8-7 in game two of the series.

After a win in game one of the set last night, the Cedar Rapids offense picked up right where it left off Wednesday afternoon. With one out in the top of the first inning, Emmanuel Rodriguez and Kala'i Rosario took back-to-back walks, and the next batter Jorel Ortega singled to load the bases. Misael Urbina then produced the game's first run with a walk, keeping the bases full for Andrew Cossetti. After a home run last night, Cossetti stayed red hot with a bases-clearing double to open the Kernels' lead to 4-0. After a strikeout, Cossetti stayed on second for Jeferson Morales, who crushed to two-run homer to lift the Kernels ahead 6-0 after the first half inning.

In the top of the second, Cedar Rapids added on. Rodriguez reached third on an error and Rosario scored him with a sac fly to make it a 7-0 Kernels lead.

The game changed in the bottom of the second. After a walk and a pop out one was on, and one was out when Alex Hall chopped one to second base on what would have been an inning-ending double play. But it was called catcher's interference putting two on with one out. After a single, the bases were loaded for Terrance Doston, who walked to get the Timber Rattlers on the board. The next batter Robert Moore then cleared to bases with a three-run two bases error and came around to score on a Matt Wood single, cutting the Kernels' lead to 7-5 after two.

Wisconsin added another run in the third inning. With one out, Eduardo Garcia smashed a solo home run to center field to make it a 7-6 game.

After the homer, the game settled down, and it remained a one-run game until the bottom of the sixth inning. Three walks loaded the bases for Wisconsin, and with two out, Joe Gray Jr. tied the game at 7-7 with a bases-loaded walk.

A hit-by-pitch and a wall put the two lead-off hitters on for Wisconsin in the eighth. With runners on first and second, Gray Jr. belted a ball to center field that Emmanuel Rodriguez reached up and caught, robbing a home run to keep the game tied. On the play, however, Je'Von Ward tagged from second to third to set up runners on the corners with one out for Hendry Mendez. The outfielder then reached on a fielder's choice scoring Ward from third to give the Timer Rattlers their first lead at 8-7.

The Kernels were sat down in order in the top of the ninth inning, as Wisconsin hung on to take the 8-7 win, breaking its four-game losing streak against Cedar Rapids.

The loss for the Kernels (57-35) snaps their six-game winning streak. The two sides play game three of the series tomorrow night at 6:40 with Zebby Matthews on the mound opposite Brandon Woodruff, who is set to make a rehab out for the Timber Rattlers.

