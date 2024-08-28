Rain on Road: Doubleheader Wednesday
August 28, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
LANSING, Mich. - Tuesday night's TinCaps game against the Lansing Lugnuts (A's affiliate) at Jackson Field was postponed due to field conditions after rain. The series is now scheduled to begin Wednesday with a doubleheader beginning at 5:05pm.
Both games Wednesday will be scheduled for seven innings (rather than nine) with a 30-minute intermission in between.
Next Games: Wednesday, Aug. 28 @ Lansing (5:05pm)
TinCaps Game 1 Probable Starter: RHP Isaiah Lowe (No. 8 Padres prospect)
Lugnuts Game 1 Probable Starter: RHP Wander Guante
TinCaps Game 2 Probable Starter: RHP Enmanuel Pinales
Lugnuts Game 2 Probable Starter: LHP Will Johnston
Watch: Bally Live app (free) | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from August 28, 2024
- Rain on Road: Doubleheader Wednesday - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons Daily Playoff Race Update - Dayton Dragons
- Smith Tallies 2 Hits in Debut, Cubs Fall 12-7 in 8 Innings - South Bend Cubs
- Loons Top Cubs in Shootout 12-7, in Rain-Shortened Contest - Loons 12, Cubs 7 - Great Lakes Loons
- Sky Carp Power Past Chiefs - Peoria Chiefs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Wayne TinCaps Stories
- Rain on Road: Doubleheader Wednesday
- 'Caps Close Series with Another Win
- Nett Shoves in Road Win
- Hoffman Has a Night, But Fort Wayne Falters
- Loss in 17th Extra-Innings Game of Year