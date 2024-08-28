Rain on Road: Doubleheader Wednesday

August 28, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







LANSING, Mich. - Tuesday night's TinCaps game against the Lansing Lugnuts (A's affiliate) at Jackson Field was postponed due to field conditions after rain. The series is now scheduled to begin Wednesday with a doubleheader beginning at 5:05pm.

Both games Wednesday will be scheduled for seven innings (rather than nine) with a 30-minute intermission in between.

Next Games: Wednesday, Aug. 28 @ Lansing (5:05pm)

TinCaps Game 1 Probable Starter: RHP Isaiah Lowe (No. 8 Padres prospect)

Lugnuts Game 1 Probable Starter: RHP Wander Guante

TinCaps Game 2 Probable Starter: RHP Enmanuel Pinales

Lugnuts Game 2 Probable Starter: LHP Will Johnston

Watch: Bally Live app (free) | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

