Dragons Game to be Televised on Friday Night on Dayton's CW

August 28, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, OHIO-The Dayton Dragons game on Friday, August 30 will be televised live on Dayton's CW from Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. The telecast will begin at 7:00 p.m. The Dragons battle the West Michigan Whitecaps, the High-A affiliates of the Detroit Tigers.

The broadcast is part of the 2024 Dragons television package, presented by AES Ohio. Dayton's CW reaches approximately 500,000 households and over 1.2 million potential viewers in a 10-county area. All games are broadcast live and in high definition on the following outlets:

Over the air Channel 26.1

Spectrum Channels 13 and 1013

Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26.

All game broadcasts include the performing of the national anthem by local singers, groups, and musicians. On Friday, the Shawnee Middle School Choir will perform the national anthem.

Dragons Director of Broadcasting Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on Friday. Mike Vander Woude, the original voice of the Dragons from 2000-2007, will serve as the color commentator.

Tom Nichols returns for his 17th year with the Dragons and 37th year in Minor League Baseball. He will serve as the play-by-play announcer on all 2024 television broadcasts. He has broadcast over 4,500 minor league games since beginning his career in 1988 and has worked at every level of Minor League Baseball. He is a Ball State University graduate and a native of Muncie, Indiana. Nichols will be inducted into the Greater Dayton Baseball Hall of Fame in November based on his career in baseball broadcasting.

Mike Vander Woude was the original voice of the Dragons in 2000 and remained with the team as radio/television broadcaster through the 2007 season, when he departed to become the voice of the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Yankees. He returned to the Miami Valley after five seasons with the Yankees in 2012 and has worked on select Dragons radio and TV broadcasts over the past 10 seasons. Mike began his career as an announcer in Minor League Baseball in 1995.

