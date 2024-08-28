Dragons Erase 3-Run Deficit, Notch Big Win Over West Michigan

Dayton, Ohio -Ethan O'Donnell's run-scoring single broke a 3-3 tie in the fifth inning as the Dayton Dragons battled back from an early deficit to defeat the West Michigan Whitecaps 5-3 on Wednesday night.

A crowd of 7,449 in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

The Dragons win increased their lead in the playoff race to five and one-half games over West Michigan and Great Lakes, who are now tied for second place, pending the completion of Wednesday's Great Lakes game at South Bend. There are 10 games to play in the regular season. The Dragons "magic number" to clinch a playoff berth is six and would fall to five if Great Lakes loses on Wednesday night in South Bend.

Game Summary:

West Michigan jumped out to an early lead, scoring one run in the second inning and two more in the third to jump ahead 3-0. The Dragons did not have a base runner over the first three innings.

In the fourth, the Dragons put together a scoring inning. Hector Rodriguez lined a single to center field to start the inning, giving the Dragons their first hit of the night. With one out, Ethan O'Donnell reached on a bunt single. Cam Collier then flied out to deep center field with Rodriguez advancing to third on the play. O'Donnell then stole second, and on the same play, Rodriguez scored from third on a throwing error by the catcher to make it 3-1. John Michael Faile then lined a hit to center to drive in O'Donnell from second to pull the Dragons to within a run at 3-2.

The Dragons took the lead with a big fifth inning. Carter Graham reached on an infield single to start the inning, Victor Acosta was hit by a pitch, and Connor Burns walked to load the bases with no outs. After Rodriguez struck out, Leo Balcazar lined an infield single off the leg of the pitcher to bring in Graham and tie the game. O'Donnell then singled to left to drive in Acosta and give Dayton a 4-3 lead, and Collier's deep sacrifice fly brought in Burns to make it 5-3.

"I've been working with the coaching staff all year long," said O'Donnell. "I've been sticking to that. It's been paying off. It's also easy when guys are clicking around me, when the focus goes on other hitters. Cam Collier is swinging a hot bat. Leo Balcazar, Jay Allen. When the attention is on those guys as well, it's a tough day for the pitcher."

"I don't really think we're playing with any pressure, continued O'Donnell. "Obviously, we didn't come out how we wanted to yesterday. That's the game of baseball. The beautiful thing about it is we had an opportunity to win and did so. I look forward to trying to do the same tomorrow."

The Dragons bullpen was outstanding on Wednesday night. Starting pitcher Graham Osman, just called up from Daytona on Tuesday, left the game in the top of the sixth with Dayton leading 5-3, and relievers Easton Sikorski and Simon Miller combined to shutout West Michigan over the rest of the night. Sikorski worked two and two-thirds innings, striking out five, and Miller pitched a perfect ninth inning for his seventh save. Osman (1-0) was credited with the win.

The Dragons finished the night with just seven hits, but they were 3 for 8 with men in scoring position. O'Donnell and Rodriguez each had two hits for Dayton.

Up Next : The Dragons (36-20, 70-52) host West Michigan (30-25, 61-60) in the third game of the six-game series on Thursday night at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Brian Edgington (2-0, 3.82) will start for Dayton against West Michigan's Joseph Montalvo (0-1, 3.18). For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

