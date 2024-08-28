Loons Top Cubs in Shootout 12-7, in Rain-Shortened Contest - Loons 12, Cubs 7

August 28, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Great Lakes Loons (63-56) (29-24) tallied 14 hits and 12 runs before being halted by rain, defeating the South Bend (73-46) (31-22) 12-7 in eight innings on a 94-degree partly cloudy Tuesday night at Four Winds Field.

- The Loons padded their lead with two runs in the top of the eighth, with a Jake Vogel bases loaded walk and a Jake Gelof sacrifice fly. As the next batter stepped in, the sky opened up with rain pouring onto the diamond, ending the night.

- Great Lakes scored the final five runs, all unanswered. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases in the seventh. Sean McLain grounded an infield single up the middle to make it 8-7. Jordan Thompson next up plated two with a double to center field.

- South Bend tied the game twice, at 2-2 in the third and 7-7 in the sixth. Ezequiel Pagan knotted up the score with a solo homer in the bottom of the sixth.

- Jose Rodriguez, who allowed the tying run in the sixth, tossed a 1-2-3 seventh. The right-hander earned the winning decision, pitching three innings and allowing two runs.

- The Loons best inning was a four-run fourth inning. Jake Gelof led off with a double followed by two walks and a hit by pitch. After Nick Biddison 's walk made it 3-2, Jesus Galiz generated a sac fly. Dylan Campbell then hit a bloop two-run single.

- Great Lakes committed four errors, three aided runs. South Bend's fourth saw three unanswered runs off Jeisson Cabrera.

With a Dayton loss, Great Lakes is five games back of first place, with 11 games remaining this season.

The Loons and Cubs play tomorrow Wednesday, August 28th. The first pitch is at 7:05 pm.

