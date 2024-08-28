Dayton Dragons Daily Playoff Race Update

August 28, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

The Dragons are in first place in the Second Half playoff race in the Midwest League East Division, four and one-half games ahead of second place West Michigan. Third place Great Lakes is five games behind the Dragons. There are 11 games to play (five at Day Air Ballpark).

The Dragons will reach the playoffs if they finish first in the Second Half race. With 11 games to play, the Dragons "magic number" to clinch a playoff berth is seven. That means:

any combination of Dayton wins and West Michigan losses totaling seven would eliminate West Michigan. any combination of Dayton wins and Great Lakes losses totaling seven would eliminate Great Lakes.

If the Dragons qualify for the playoffs, they will host the Lake County Captains in game one of the first round on Tuesday, September 10 at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark. The first round is a best-of-three series. The winner of the first round will advance to the Midwest League Championship Series, which is also a best-of-three series. Potential home playoff dates for the Dragons in the second round are September 17 and 18.

The Dragons continue a big home series against West Michigan on Wednesday night at 7:05 (the series runs August 27-September 1).

