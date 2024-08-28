Smith Tallies 2 Hits in Debut, Cubs Fall 12-7 in 8 Innings

SOUTH BEND, IN - Chicago Cubs first round pick Cam Smith made his High-A debut tonight, picking up two hits in a game the Cubs lost 12-7 to the Loons in eight innings.

Rain shortened the game with a downpour coming down in the top of the eighth, 2:40 into the contest.

South Bend and Great Lakes played quite the wild opener Tuesday night, with nothing coming easy for anyone on the mound.

The Loons took a 2-0 lead in the first inning with three-straight hits. Josue De Paula, the Dodgers No. 2 prospect, began things with a smash single into left. He scored on a Sam Mongelli double to left-center field, and then Mongelli scored on Jake Gelof's double off the wall in left. Grant Kipp battled back with a three-up, three-down second and third inning.

Great Lakes poor defense frequently assisted the Cubs, beginning with a booted grounder in the first inning from Gelof. Pedro Ramirez reached on the miscue, moved to third on Cam Smith's rocket single knocked down by Maddux Bruns, and then scored on Pagan's ground ball single through the left side of the infield.

South Bend left the bases loaded in the second but came back and tied it in the third on a double down the left field line from Brian Kalmer.

Kipp came out for the fourth and really struggled. The Loons sent eight to the plate and took a 6-2 lead with a four-spot in the frame. Nick Biddison brought in a run with a bases loaded walk to give the visitors the lead. Jesus Galiz doubled the lead with a sac-fly to center and then the Loons got their first of many weak base hits throughout the night that proved costly. Dylan Campbell shattered his bat but blooped a two-run single into right to put the Loons up by four.

For the second time in three innings, the Cubs loaded the bases in the fourth. Pagan again came up with a chance to do damage and ripped a 100 mph liner to first that kicked behind Biddison off his mitt and brought home a pair. Pagan then swiped second on an 0-2 pitch and the throw down to second allowed Andy Garriola to take home.

With their lead down to 6-5, Jordan Thompson restored a two-run cushion for Great Lakes with a single to left scoring Gelof. Pagan's throw to the plate nabbed Kyle Nevin and ended the inning.

In the bottom of the inning Cristian Hernandez singled in a run to pull South Bend back within a run. Jose Rodriguez, who picked up the win, allowed the tying run to come home in the sixth as Pagan demolished a solo-shot to right.

Then came the seventh when Great Lakes took the lead for good. They scored three runs in the seventh and added two more in the eighth before the rain came.

Smith saw his six-game homer streak end tonight, even though he picked up two hits. He was due up next in the Cubs eighth.

