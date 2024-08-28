Sky Carp Drop Game Two 7-3
August 28, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Beloit Sky Carp News Release
BELOIT - One bad inning doomed the Sky Carp to defeat on Wednesday night.
The Peoria Chiefs pushed across four runs in the top of the seventh inning and went on to a 7-3 victory on the final One Price Waggin' Wednesday of the season.
After the Chiefs pushed across single runs in the first and second innings against Sky Carp starter Noble Meyer, the Carp rallied. Gage Miller hit an RBI single in the third to make it 2-1, and Wilfredo Lara tied the contest up with an RBI knock of his own in the fourth.
A sacrifice fly by Miller in the fifth brough the Carp a 3-2 lead, but the Chiefs rallied with those four runs in the seventh, and added another in the eighth frame to provide some insurance.
UPCOMING:
The two teams will meet again on the ERAs Night II on Thursday. Two tickets will be given away to Taylor Swift's concert in Indianapolis on Nov. 1!
The Sky Carp have a big weekend coming, with a Paletas bobblehead being given away to the first 1,000 fans on Friday, Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night on Saturday and Sam Loizzo Day in the home finale on Sunday.
The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.
Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.
Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.
