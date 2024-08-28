Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 PM vs. West Michigan)

August 28, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, August 28, 2024 l Game # 56 (122)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

West Michigan Whitecaps (30-24, 61-59) at Dayton Dragons (35-20, 69-52)

RH Jaden Hamm (5-4, 2.67) vs. LH Graham Osman (0-0, 6.48)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the second game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

In the Standings : The Dragons are in first place, four and one-half games ahead of West Michigan in the East Division of the Midwest League (2nd Half) with 11 games to play. Great Lakes is five games out of first. The Dragons "magic number" to clinch a playoff berth is seven.

Streaks/Trends : The Dragons are 10-2 over their last 12 games and 14-4 over their last 18. They are 35-17 (.673) over their last 52 games, tied for second most wins in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) during that period. They are 56-33 (.629) over their last 89 (since May 12), tied for second most wins in MiLB during that period.

Last Game: Tuesday : West Michigan 11, Dayton 2. The Whitecaps broke open two-run game with five runs in the eighth inning and three more in the ninth. John Michael Faile had two hits including a home run to lead the Dayton attack.

Current Series (August 27-Sept. 1 vs. West Michigan) : Dayton is 0-1 in the series.

Dayton team stats in series : .194 batting average (6 for 31); 2.0 runs/game (2 R, 1 G); 1 home run; 0 stolen bases; 11.00 ERA (9 IP, 11 ER); 0 errors.

Last Series (August 20-25 vs. Cedar Rapids) : Dayton went 5-1 in the series.

Dayton team stats in series :.295 batting average (59 for 200); 5.8 runs/game (35 R, 6 G); 11 home runs; 16 stolen bases; 3.11 ERA (55 IP, 19 ER); 3 errors.

Team Notes

While going 14-4 over their last 18 games, the Dragons lead the MWL in runs, home runs, and stolen bases.

Dayton is 21-8 in one-run games (15-4 at home). They are 20-8 at home overall in the second half. They are 22-9 at home when scoring first in 2024.

The Dragons are 16-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 44-10 when the starter goes 5+.

The Dragons rank second in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,012), trailing #1 Indianapolis (8,309).

Terrific Trio : In the month of August, the Dragons are 16-7. Cam Collier, Leo Balcazar, and Ethan O'Donnell among MWL leaders in the month:

Collier : 1 st in OBP (.522), 2 nd in OPS (1.216), 2nd in Slugging Pct. (.694), 6 th in Batting Average (.355), T-4 th in home runs (5), T-3 rd in RBI (19), T-2 nd in runs (20).

O'Donnell : 4 th in OPS (1.051), 4 th in Slugging (.653), 2 nd in extra base hits (14), T-4 th in home runs (5), T-5 th in RBI (18), 1 st in hits (34), 5 th in Batting Avg. (.358).

Balcazar : 5 th in Slugging (.568), 7 th in OPS (.931), 9 th in Batting Average (.341), T-5 th in RBI (18), T-7 th in home runs (4), 3 rd in hits (30), T-5 th in extra base hits (11).

Player Notes

Cam Collier over his last 23 games: 27 for 72 (.375), 6 HR, 22 RBI, 7 2B, 26 BB. Collier hit four home runs in the last series vs. Cedar Rapids.

Ethan O'Donnell over his last 27 games: 40 for 110 (.364), 5 HR, 7 2B, 4 3B. O'Donnell hit three home runs in the last series vs. Cedar Rapids.

Leo Balcazar over his last 29 games: 40 for 116 (.345), 5 HR, 7 2B, 1 3B, 23 RBI, 4 SB.

Jay Allen II over his last 18 games: 18 for 54 (.333), 1 HR, 1 2B, 1 3B, 8 RBI, 12 BB.

New Dragons catcher/first baseman John Michael Faile finished his five-year college career at North Greenville University as the all-time leader in home runs and RBI for the NCAA Division II level, hitting over .400 two times and winning his conference's triple crown once. Faile hit home runs in each of his first three games with the Dragons including a grand slam in his third game.

Arij Fransen over his last 12 G: 1.30 ERA, 34.2 IP, 5 R.

John Murphy has allowed earned runs in only two of 25 appearances since May 1. His 1.93 ERA in 2024 is fifth among MWL pitchers with 35+ IP.

Brody Jessee over his last 5 G: 11 IP, 5 H, 0 R.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, August 29 (7:05 pm): West Michigan RH Joseph Montalvo (0-1, 3.18) at Dayton RH Brian Edgington (2-0, 3.82)

Friday, August 30 (7:05 pm): West Michigan RH Colin Fields (2-5, 3.30) at Dayton RH Jose Franco (1-2, 2.84) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Saturday, August 31 (7:05 pm): West Michigan LH Joe Miller (3-4, 4.30) at Dayton RH Mason Pelio (0-3, 9.30)

Sunday, Sept. 1 (1:05 pm): West Michigan RH Carlos Marcano (3-10, 3.71) at Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (3-4, 4.76)

Dragons Ticket Information : daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule : milb.com/dayton/schedule

