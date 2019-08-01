RailCats Top Goldeyes in Series Finale

GARY, IN - The Winnipeg Goldeyes had a chance to win their fifth consecutive series, but the Gary SouthShore Railcats put a stop to that streak in a big way with a 10-2 win at U.S Steelyard on Thursday night.

The Railcats scored in five different innings on the night, including four runs in the seventh, to win for the fifth time in their last six games. Gary was led by third baseman Randy Santiesteban who brought home four runs and finished 3-for-4 at the plate.

Gary would strike first, jumping out to a 2-0 lead after the second inning. With runners on first and second, Santiesteban knocked a one-out double off of Goldeyes starting pitcher Parker French to give the Railcats an early 1-0 lead. Next up was Marcus Mooney who lifted a sacrifice fly that scored Jimenez from third, and it was 2-0 Railcats.

In the top of the fourth, the Goldeyes had a chance to cut the lead in half when Reggie Abercrombie put a shot off the wall, but as he tried for second base, Marcus Mooney fired a bullet to throw out the speedy Goldeyes veteran and keep Winnipeg off the board.

In the bottom half of the inning, Santiesteban ripped his second RBI double of the night to extend the Railcats lead to 3-0. French would get out of the inning with a great defensive play, making a diving catch before throwing out the runner at first to end the threat.

French allowed six earned runs on eight hits in 5.0 innings.

The Goldeyes were finally able to break the goose egg in the top of the fifth with some great baserunning. Kevin Garcia started the inning off with a single before moving to second after Carlos Garcia was walked. With Kevin Martin at the plate, Carlos Garcia broke for second base, and as the Railcats attempted to throw out Garcia, Kevin Garcia stole home from third base to get the Goldeyes on the board, trailing 3-1.

The Railcats would get the run back in the bottom of the inning when Alex Crosby, who started the inning off with a triple, was brought home two batters later on a M.J Rookard single making it 4-1.

Santiesteban would collect his third and fourth RBI's of the night with a single in the bottom of the sixth, bringing in Wilfredo Gimenez putting the Railcats up 5-1 and ending the night for French, who was replaced by right-hander Brandon Bingel.

The Railcats put the game out of reach in the bottom of the seventh, sending nine batters to the plate and adding another four runs to give them a 10-1 lead.

Winnipeg would get back on the board in the top of the eighth Reggie Abercrombie brought home Domenic Ficociello with his third hit of the game to cut the lead to 10-2, but that's as close as the Goldeyes would come on this night.

