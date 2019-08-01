Season-High-Tying 14 Hits Leads Gary to 10-2 Win, Second Straight Series Victory

GARY, IND. - After finishing the month of July 10-19, the Gary SouthShore RailCats opened the month of August on a high note with a 10-2 victory in the rubber game vs. the Winnipeg Goldeyes behind a season-high-tying 14 hits. Thursday's victory was the 'Cats fifth in their last six contests and their second straight series win.

Gary (29-41) struck first with two runs in the second to take a 2-0 lead. Tom Walraven picked up the RailCats first hit of the night with an opposite-field single to right to begin the frame before moving up to second on a four-pitch walk from Colin Willis. Wilfredo Gimenez then reached on a fielders' choice following a failed sacrifice bunt. With Willis and on second and Gimenez on first, Randy Santiesteban pulled an RBI double the third base line, scoring Willis for the game's first run. Marcus Mooney then doubled the 'Cats lead with a sacrifice fly to left, bringing home Gimenez from third.

The RailCats increased their lead to 3-0 on the second RBI double from Santiesteban. Willis drew his second walk to begin the frame. Two batters later, Santiesteban pulled his second of two RBI doubles down the third line, bringing Willis around to score all the way from first.

Winnipeg (38-29) cut the Gary lead to 3-1 with a run in the top of the fifth. Kevin Garcia led off the inning with a single to right before Carlos Garcia walked with one out. James Harris then flew out to deep right-center field, moving K. Garcia up to third. C. Garcia then stole second, however, K. Garcia then stole home on the throw down in second from Gimenez on the plate.

Gary quickly went back up by three with another run in the bottom of the fifth. Alex Crosby tripled into the right field corner to begin the frame before MJ Rookard pulled an RBI single into right past a drawn-in infield.

The 'Cats extended their lead to 6-1 with two more runs in the sixth. Willis reached base for the third time with a leadoff single before Gimenez moved him to up third with a double to the right field wall. Santiesteban followed Gimenez with the last of his three hits and four RBIs with a two-run single into left field.

Gary took their biggest lead of the series at 10-1 with four more runs in the seventh. John Price Jr. singled to center to begin the frame before coming around to score on an RBI double from Walraven. Two hitters later, Gimenez singled to center before Santiesteban reached on the third fielding error of the series by Goldeyes third baseman Dominic Ficociello. Mooney followed Santiesteban with a bases-loaded RBI single to left, scoring Walraven. Daniel Gardner then gave Gary their final runs with a two-out, two-run single to right.

The Goldeyes scored the game's final run with two outs in the eighth. Ficociello doubled off the right field wall before Reggie Abercrombie brought him home with an RBI single to right for the last of his hits.

Seth Hougesen (2-1) recorded his second straight win with five innings of one-run ball. The southpaw yielded six hits and three walks while striking out a career-high four.

Darin May (1) recorded his first professional hold with two scoreless innings of relief in his home debut. The right-hander yielded just two hits and retired the last five batters he faced.

Parker French (4-4) was charged with the loss in his second start against Gary. The right-hander went 5+ innings, allowing six runs on eight hits and two walks.

Gary continues their nine-game, 10-day homestand on Friday night at 7:10 p.m. against Milwaukee. The RailCats have yet to announce their starter while the Milkmen send right-hander Joey Wagman (0-0, 4.50) to the mound in the first game of the year between the two teams at U.S. Steel Yard.

Friday's game is Dairy Free Night, presented by So Delicious Dairy Free, and Faith and Family Night. Friday's game is also another Fifth Third Bank Fireworks Friday and the second of two Scout Night Campouts at the Steel Yard. The first 500 fans receive a bottle of non-dairy chocolate "milk", presented by So Delicious Dairy Free. Tickets for the final Scout Night Campout can also be purchased here.

Ticket packages for the 2019 Gary SouthShore RailCats season are available online at railcatsbaseball.com and can also be purchased by calling the RailCats ticket line at (219) 882-BALL. The RailCats box office is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

