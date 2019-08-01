American Association Game Recaps

August 1, 2019 - American Association (AA) News Release





Lincoln 3, Sioux City 0 - Box Score

The Lincoln Saltdogs combined to two-hit the Sioux City Explorers as they nabbed a 3-0 win.

Starting pitcher Spencer Hermann went 7.2 innings and gave up just one hit and two walks while striking out five batters in the winning effort. Reliever Austin Boyle closed out the eighth by striking out the only batter he faced and reliever Reese Gregory earned the save by working the ninth.

DH Joe Lytle scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the third when CF Forrestt Allday bounced out to short. 1B Curt Smith (2-for-4) added two more runs for the Saltdogs in the eighth with a double that plated Allday and RF Cody Regis.

Texas 1, Cleburne 0 - Box Score

The Texas AirHogs slid past the Cleburne Railroaders 1-0 as the pitching staff held the Railroaders to just four hits.

The game's only run came in the bottom of the eighth inning when 3B Matt Dean lifted a sacrifice fly to right field that plated LF Jonathan Moroney (2-for-4). On the mound, starter Erik Manoah Jr. worked seven strong innings as he gave up just three hits and struck out eight batters in the no decision. Reliever Brett Eibner earned the win for working the eighth and reliever Tyler Matzek picked up the save for closing the door in the ninth.

For the Railroaders SS Daniel Robertson went 2-for-4.

Fargo-Moorhead 7, Chicago 4 - Box Score

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth to pick up a 7-4 win against the Chicago Dogs, sweeping the three-game set.

The RedHawks were trailing 4-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth but RF Tim Colwell (2-for-5) belted a ground-rule double that plated CF Brennan Metzger (3-for-5) and 2B Devan Ahart (2-for-4) followed with a two-run homer to pull the squad within one. In the eighth, 3B Leobaldo Pina scored on an error to tie the score and, in the next at-bat, Metzger singled to allow both 1B Brian Olson and C Daniel Comstock to cross the plate.

Colwell capped the rally by scoring when DH Chris Jacobs reached on an error.

For the Dogs, 2B Edwin Arroyo went 2-fo-r5 with two RBIs and SS Gustavo Pierre added a pair of hits and a run scored.

St. Paul 11, Milwaukee 5 - Box Score

The St. Paul Saints used a seven-run fifth inning to push past the Milwaukee Milkmen 11-5.

The Saints were trailing 3-1 heading into the fifth before they took control of the game. LF Blake Schmit, SS Chris Baker (2-for-5), DH Brady Shoemaker and 3B Chesny Young (2-for-4) all had RBI base hits with Shoemaker and Young's hits pushing two runs across. CF Dan Motl (2-for-4) added a sac fly that scored Schmit. The Saints never trailed from there.

RF Michael Lang added three hits and a pair of runs scored for the Saints.

For the Milkmen, SS Sam Dexter went 2-for-3 and both 3B Garrett Copeland and C Manuel Boscan had a pair of RBIs.

Kansas City 10, Sioux Falls 5 - Box Score

A five-run sixth inning propelled the Kansas City T-Bones to a 10-5 win against the Sioux Falls Canaries.

Down 5-3 heading into the sixth, the T-Bones quickly turned things around. 2B Dylan Tice (2-for-5) doubled to left field to plate C Roy Morales (3-for-5) and 3B Ramsey Romano (2-for-4) and then scored when 1B Daniel Nava (2-for-5) singled. DH Christopher Colabello (2-for-4) capped the rally with a two-run home run. The T-Bones added two more runs on the night, including a solo shot from Nava in the eighth to keep the Canaries at bay.

For the Canaries, CF Brett Vertigan went 2-for-5 with a runs scored and 2B Alay Lago also went 2-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI. 3B Kevin Taylor pitched in a pair of RBIs.

Gary SouthShore 10, Winnipeg 2 - Box Score

The Gary SouthShore RailCats racked up 14 hits on the way to a 10-2 win against the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

All nine batters in the RailCats' order recorded at least one hit in the game and four of them had multi-hit games. 3B Randy Santiesteban led the way as he went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and a run scored. 2B Thomas Walraven, C Wilfredo Gimenez and SS Marcus Mooney each added a pair of hits and Mooney had a pair of RBIs.

For the Goldeyes, CF Reggie Abercrombie went 3-for-4 with his 39th RBI of the year and both 3B Dominic Ficociello and SS Adrian Marin had a pair of hits.

