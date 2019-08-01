Udder Domination, Saints Sweep Milkmen, 11-5, Win Sixth Straight on Road

FRANKLIN, WI - The St. Paul Saints know they are going to have to win on the road if they want to make the playoffs. They have done a great job recently and it continued with a sweep of the Milwaukee Milkmen on Thursday night with an 11-5 victory at Routine Field. The victory was their fourth straight win, the sixth time they have reached that mark this season, and their sixth straight on the road, tied for sixth longest in franchise history. The win improves the Saints to 44-26 on the season.

With the Saints down 1-0 in the second Jeremy Martinez tied it up with a solo shot to left, his eighth of the season.

The Milkmen regained the lead in the third when Garrett Copeland hit a two-run homer to left off of Jordan Jess, making his second professional start, giving the Milkmen a 3-1 lead.

The Saints then poured it on in the fifth sending 13 men to the plate and scoring seven runs. Martinez led off with a hit by pitch and Chesny Young walked. Blake Schmit made it 3-2 with an RBI double to left-center. Chris Baker followed with an RBI single tying the game at three. A sacrifice fly by Dan Motl made it 4-3. Michael Lang doubled to left putting runners at second and third. Brady Shoemaker made it 6-3 with a two-run double to deep center. With two outs Josh Allen walked and Martinez was hit by a pitch for the second time in the inning to load the bases. A two-run single by Young put the finishing touches on the inning giving the Saints an 8-3 lead.

With the Saints up 8-4 in the sixth a couple of sacrifice flies from Shoemaker and Allen made it 10-4.

The Saints scored their final run of the game in the seventh when Young singled to center, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on a one out single by Baker.

Eight of the nine hitters collected a hit with five of those eight collecting multiple hits. The Saints got an RBI from seven different players.

The Saints now begin a three-game series at Impact Field against the Chicago Dogs on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. The Saints send RHP Benji Waite (1-1, 4.30) to the mound against Dogs LHP Austin Wright (4-5, 4.26). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

